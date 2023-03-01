University of Oklahoma Athletics

NORMAN Oklahoma men’s basketball ends its two-game sweep away at No. 11/11 Kansas State on Wednesday. Tip is at 7pm at Bramlage Coliseum.

Wednesday’s game against the Wildcats will air on ESPN+ with Pete Sousa and Bryndon Manzer on the call. Fans can also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.

Oklahoma got its second AP top-25 win in its last four games on Saturday, February 25, beating then-No. 23/21 Iowa State 61-50 at Hilton Coliseum.

Jacob Groves pace the Sooners by 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. The product from Spokane, Wash. finished 4 out of 5 from deep and added five rebounds. Tanner Groves wrestled a team-high 13 boards and three blocks. T. Groves added nine points on 4-of-8 shooting. Grant Sherfield finished with 10 points and Milos Uzan provided a team-high seven assists.

Trailing 28–23 at halftime, the Sooners scored eight of their first 10 points in the second half. OU put together a 17-2 run in the opening six minutes and held a 42-32 lead with 13:38 remaining. ISU rattled in a three-pointer to take the lead to seven and end the scoring spurt, but it was the closest the Cylcones could get after the Sooners scoring spurt.

EXPLORING THE WILD CATS

Jerome Tang is in his first season as Kansas State’s head basketball coach and has led the Wildcats to an overall record of 22-7 and 10-6 Big 12. KSU is 15-1 at home this season. The Wildcats have won three straight games and suffered their last loss to the Sooners on February 14.

Keyonte Johnson averages team highs in points (17.6) and rebounds (7.1) per game. Johnson shoots 52.0% (186-358) from the field and 41.9% (36-86) from depth. Markquis Nowell adds 17.0 points and a team-best 7.6 assists per appearance. Nowell shoots a team-best 89.1% (156-175) from the line. NaeQwan Tomlin records 10.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Johnson, Nowell, Tomlin and Cam Carter started all 29 games this season.

Kansas State is ranked in the top 100 in 10 NCAA DI categories. KSU is 10th in 3-point defense percentage (29.1%), 13th in assists per game (16.7), 19th in free throws per game (16.5), 28th in free throw attempts per game (22.0) , 40th in forced turnovers per game (15.0), 43rd in free throw percentage (75.2%), 63rd in steals per game (7.7), 64th in defense field goal percentage (41.6%), 74th in scoring margin (7.3) and 82nd in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.19).

KANSAS STATE CONNECTIONS

Porter Moser led the Loyola Ramblers to the 2018 Final Four, defeating Kansas State 78-62 in the Elite Eight. Clayton Custer Oklahoma’s director of video operations and player development, scored seven points and five assists in 36 minutes against the Wildcats.

Oklahoma sophomore guard by CJ Noland father, Belvis Noland, played two seasons with Kansas State. The elder Noland scored 344 points in 27 games during the 1994–95 season and led the Wildcats with 61 3-pointers made that season. He also ranks third in KSU program history for steals per game (1.80).

The Sooners defeated KSU 117–76 on January 18, 1992, and it marked the second-largest road victory margin in program history. Four Sooners finished with more than 20 points. Brent Price scored a team-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Jeff Webster finished with a double-double (27 points and 11 rebounds).

Former Oklahoma men’s basketball head coach Lon Kruger played baseball and basketball at Kansas State. He led the Wildcats to back-to-back Big Eight Conference titles in 1972 and 1973 and was named Big Eight Player of the Year in 1973 and 1974.

FINAL MEETING: KANSAS STATE

A dominant second half propelled the Sooners to a 79-65 victory over then No. 14/12 Kansas State on Tuesday, February 14. The OU win snapped a seven-game conference losing streak.

Grant Sherfield led the Sooners in points (22), rebounds (8) and assists (6). Tanner Groves added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jalen hill tallied 12 points and seven rebounds and fellow starter Milos Uzan added 13 points and two assists. Sherfield, Groves, Hill and Uzan combined for 10 of OU’s 11 3-pointers.

OU went into break even with the visiting Wildcats after Sherfield buried a triple with less than 10 seconds left in the half. The Sooners put on a 12–0 run early in the second frame and held onto their lead for the rest of the game.

RANK OVERVIEW

Oklahoma is in the top 100 in three NCAA Division I categories. OU is 30th in 3-point defense percentage (30.6), 72nd in field goal percentage (46.5%), and 76th in effective field goal percentage (53.1%). The Sooners are second in the conference in 3-point defense percentage and defensive rebounds per game (25.4). OU is third in errors per game (16.3), scoring defense (67.6), and effective field goal percentage.

Grant Sherfield is 34th nationally in 3-point percentage (40.6%), 51st in free throw percentage (86.2%), 67th in 3-pointers made (76), and 71st in 3-pointers made per game (2.62). Sherfield is first in the league in 3-pointers made and 3-pointers made per game. He is second in 3-point percentage and third in free throw percentage. Tanner Groves is 69th in the nation and second in the league in defensive rebounds per game (5.9).

Sherfield is 27th among active NCAA Division I career leaders ranked 27th in assists (520), 32nd in scoring average (15.3), 34th in assist average (4.6), and 39th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.82). Sherfield is one of 15 active DI players with over 1,700 points and over 500 assists. Groves ranks 79th in career rebounds (744).

NEXT ONE

The Sooners will host No. 22/22 TCU on Saturday, March 4. Tip is at Lloyd Noble Center at 2pm.