Sports
Buffs well represented in Pac-12 Awards
SAN FRANCISCO Four Colorado women’s basketball players accounted for a total of six Pac-12 postseason honors to open Pac-12 Tournament week on Tuesday.
Seniors Kade Miller And Jaylyn Sherrod earned All-Pac-12 honors, while Sherrod picked up her second All-Defensive team selection. Frida Forman And Aaronette Vonleh both earned All-Pac-12 honorable mentions. Vonleh was also selected as the Most Improved Player, sharing the award with Arizona’s Shaina Pellington.
“I’m so proud of every member of our team for all they’ve poured into our program all year,” said head coach JR Payne expressed. “It is truly an honor for several members of our team to be recognized as all-conference players. The Pac-12 is full of incredibly talented young women. To have our players recognized in such an elite group speaks to the talent that we have here in Colorado and the amount of time they put into their craft.”
Miller, who was Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year last season, was given a starting role in 2022-23. The Renton, Washington native started all 29 games this season and finished the regular season ranked 11th in the conference with a team-high 14.1 points per game. Miller has a career total of 408 points and has tallied and passed 1,000 career points this season. She scored a career-high 26 points with Cal and had an Oregon State-best 19 rebounds. Miller recorded eight double-doubles and scored in double digits in all but four games. She enters the Pac-12 Tournament fifth in total rebounds (254) and rebounds per game (8.8) and is ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (44.6). Miller also set another career milestone in 3-point shooting by hitting 35.4% from behind the arc this season.
A native of Birmingham, Ala., Sherrod leads the Pac-12 in assists (141), assists per game (5.0), and steals per game (2.36). She has both career points (310) and points per game (11.1) this season. Sherrod is the only player in the Pac-12 and only one of four in the NCAA to average better than 10.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals this season. She has started all 28 games she has played this season and is shooting a career-best 42.0% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point distance. She had a career-high seven steals twice this season and her 66 swipes are 11 more than her previous record. Sherrod had 17 games of five or more assists, including a Chicago State season high of 10. She currently ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with a 1.91 assist/turnover ratio.
Formann, a junior from Bagsværd, Denmark, ranks third in the Pac-12 with a 38.7 3-point field goal%. She averages a career-high 11.4 points per game and has a career-high 307 points this season. Formann has started all 27 games she has played and has scored 11 more field goals (106 total) than her previous record. Formann leads the Buffs at the free throw line, shooting 94.6% (35-37), and has impressed the glass this season with her career-high 99 rebounds. She recorded a season-high 23 points in CU’s victory over Arizona and scored 15 times in double digits this season.
Vonleh, a transfer from Arizona, ranks second for CU this season, improving her average from 4.1 points per game last season with the Wildcats to 11.9 per game this season. Vonleh started 28 games this season and averaged 25.7 minutes per game. She scored a career-high 25 points in the regular season finale against Cal and has a total of 20 games in double digits this season. Vonleh recorded her first career double-double this season with 13 points and 10 rebounds at Stanford. She is 20th in the NCAA and second in the Pac-12 with a team-high 55.6 field goal%.
Buffs go to Las Vegas, waiting for opponent
The third-seeded Buffalos, who moved to number 20 this week Associated Press rankings, leave for Las Vegas on Tuesday and have to wait and see who they will face in the quarterfinals.
Colorado (22-7, 13-5 Pac-12) finished with the highest seeding in Pac-12 tournament history and secured a first-round pick to start the tournament for the second time since entering the conference in the 2011–12 season.
“We worked incredibly hard all season starting in July when our team was here for summer school to earn this kind of opportunity,” said Payne. “We’re very excited about that. We just want to keep winning.”
The Buffs practice Wednesday and play Thursday (9:30 PM MT) against the winner of No. 6 USC vs. No. 11 Oregon State. CU only played its two potential opponents once this season, losing to the Trojans at home and beating the Beavers in Corvallis.
“We always talk about teams saying goodbye,” Sherrod noted. “It’s just another level of focus that you have to come out with when you play, knowing that you’re about to play against a team that’s winning and has some momentum. I don’t know how important it is. [to get the bye]. I’ll point out that we need to be extra focused going into the game, whoever we end up playing against. It’s a blessing. It’s exciting to see what this program has grown into since I started here. I’m excited to see how far we’ve come.”
Colorado is 8-11 all-time in the Pac-12 tournament, including a 3-5 record in Las Vegas. The Buffs are 3-3 all-time in the quarterfinals. Last season, Colorado reached the semifinals for the first time since the 2015 tournament. The Buffs are 0-3 in the semifinals and have not played in a championship game since winning the 1997 Big 12 tournament.
Mary Murphy and Krista Blunk will have the talk over the Pac-12 network. Cory Lopez and Carol Callan will be on the Colorado Radio Network and 630 KHOW local starting with pregame coverage at 9 p.m.
