news, score, results, one-run defeat, continuation, reaction, analysis, Bazball

They may have lost the battle, but England’s madcap defeat to New Zealand only served to win the war for the soul of Test cricket, so thrilling and memorable was their brilliant clash in Wellington.

That is the view of the players and coaches involved in the epic encounter and one shared by the media in the UK.

And while one loss won’t derail the England Ashes’ preparations, there have been warnings that they may need to tone down their attacking approach or risk further defeats.

Over the past 12 months, England’s Test team have been revitalized and have undeniably served to revitalize international red-ball cricket with their entertaining tactics.

Coach Brendon McCullum said: It would have been nice to win the Test and series. But right at the start of this campaign we said we wanted to entertain and engage fans, to bring more relevance to Test Cricket, and even on the wrong side of it, I thought we did that today. Credit to New Zealand, they were epic in defense of that total, but we played our part.

I was actually quite calm. We had played so well in the Test. Whether we win or lose, I know we will be judged by that, but what we were trying to do is play a kind of cricket and try to entertain people all over the world. If it gets as tense as it got, it’s kind of in the lap of the gods and it wasn’t meant for us.

Even after we lost there were still smiles on faces as we walked into the dressing room as we’ve more or less accomplished a small part of what is about to make Test cricket exciting. But of course it’s still disappointing to lose.

England superstar Ben Stokes had a similar mindset despite the defeat.

Gee, I mean what a game, Stokes said. It was crazy, you just don’t know what to do with yourself, but when you look back at that test, even in our locker room on the losing side, and are thankful that you were involved.

Speaking to BBC Sport about when James Anderson lost his wicket to end the Test, Stokes said: “I didn’t know how Jimmy would react if he walked away.”

He’s been in those positions before where he walked away disappointed, but the fact that he walked away smiling made everything we talk about and speak true and reality.

England’s big risk in forcing the sequel, even if it ended in an extremely rare defeat, was the epitome of the Bazball style.

Nick Hoult wrote in the Telegraph: The result was the ultimate definition of how McCullum views the game: do your best to win, if you lose by playing the right way, fine. Forcing the follow-on with a limping Stokes and the aging Broad and Anderson was the turning point, but it was overcast, New Zealand’s top creaking and it was the right call at the time. It’s just that Kane Williamson is a great player and saved the game.

It wouldn’t be so easily tolerated if this had been the fifth Test at the Oval and the Ashes on the line, but England have achieved so much and come so far since the dying cricket of 12 months ago that if they are going to lose then can this kind of scenario be forgiven.

After easily ripping through New Zealand’s top spot in three successive innings, the decision was more than understandable. But, Hoult added, maybe it’s also a helpful moment, a reminder that sometimes Bazball just needs to call to get the job done.

How aggressively England pursues its tactical decisions in the Ashes could prove to be a crucial factor. As for the decision to force the follow-up, Tim Wigmore wrote in the Telegraph: The sequel has become increasingly unpopular in Test cricket. It is even less necessary for a team playing a game where draws have gone the way of the Dodo.

Regardless, England is still enjoying a stunning rise. The defeat was their first in seven games and prevented them from making history for the first time since 1899 with victories in every road test for an entire (English) winter.

Stephan Shemilt prescribed BBC: This loss will not derail England’s preparations for the Summer Ashes. Their style is established and they have transformed from the team that took one win in 17 tests this time last year.

Wigmore added in his article titled Why a painful defeat could be a good thing for England: From a team that didn’t know how to win, England looks like a team that doesn’t know how to lose. But perhaps this is a happy by-product of Wellington: letting England experience how to deal with defeat and react stronger.

England will certainly have to find a way to react to Australia winning a test match in the summer. If they experience a loss now, the risk of a comedown can be reduced if they have to respond to defeat in the Ashes. Dealing with losses can reduce the fear of losing, encouraging a continuation of England’s dynamic style.

In Australia, however, the reaction was predictably different.

The Daily Telegraph’s Ben Horne said England ultimately paid the price for their brand of cricket.

England deserve nothing but credit for the positive way they attacked what will live on as a famous test match in Wellington, and the smiles of coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes (both Kiwis) showed there was no regret despite an agonizing defeat. He wrote.

However, New Zealand’s historic triumph did prove that there is a price to pay for cocky cricket.

England forced the match at every turn by declaring at 8-435 in the first innings, then trailing the Black Caps after the hosts were bowled out for 209.

Had they taken the more conservative approach and batted out the first innings, or had they set a target for New Zealand that they wouldn’t have lost, but again, would they have had time to win?

However, everyone agreed on one thing: the turnaround in England has a positive impact on the game.

As Hoult wrote: Losing by one point after forcing the sequel does more to maintain Test cricket’s status as the ultimate form of the game than galloping home to victory.

Even NZ captain Tim Southee was full of praise for the effect of England’s approach on the game. He said it was quite a special win and added it’s great for Test cricket the way England have played and it was another great Test match to be involved in.

All the lads here cherish Test Cricket and hopefully such matches will be good for Test Cricket in the future.