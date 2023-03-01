HotelPlanner Named Official Travel Partner for World Table Tennis Singapore Smash





HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a partnership with a service provider World Table Tennisto be the exclusive hotel provider and travel partner for the Singapore smash tournament of 7 March 19, 2023 at the OCBC Arena. All fans should use this place to book their hotel stay to lock in a lower rate. Singapore Smash is one of World Table Tennis’ signature events with top-notch table tennis action in the following categories: Men’s Singles & Doubles, Women’s Singles & Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. Singapore Smash will offer 64 men’s and women’s singles and 24-pair doubles and mixed doubles knockout competitions from March 11 to 19. A singles qualifier will be held March 7-9 with an additional 64 men and 64 women. Defending champions Chen Meng and Fan Zhendong will defend their titles against 128 men’s and women’s singles players for a share of $2 million in prize money and 2,000 world ranking points. We are honored to add World Table Tennis and the Singapore Smash to our list of sports league and event partnerships to provide a bespoke hotel booking solution for all table tennis athletes, coaches, staff and fans, said Chris Lee, Executive Vice President , Hotel Planner APAC. This partnership aligns well with the travel recovery we’re seeing in Singapore and across Asia Pacific. Matt Pound, managing director of World Table Tennis, said: We know that looking for holiday accommodation can be stressful or daunting at times, especially in an unfamiliar destination. HotelPlanner’s role as our official travel partner allows for a smoother trip planning process by removing this extra step. Singapore Smash 2023 gives us an opportunity to provide a better fan experience for everyone who comes to the event, and we wanted to make sure we could provide enhanced premium options for both local and overseas fans. Our partnership with HotelPlanner is a step forward in helping us achieve this goal, and we hope our fans enjoy their visit to Singapore Smash 2023. For social media promotions, use hashtag: #SingaporeSmash and tag @WTTGlobal and @HotelPlanner. ### About World Table Tennis Established in 2021, World Table Tennis is the commercial and events entity of the International Table Tennis Federation and is responsible for placing players and fans at the core of all its activities to bring table tennis to the forefront of the global sports business. catapult. For more information, go to http://www.worldtabletennis.com. About HotelPlannerHotelPlanner is a leading travel technology and hotel booking engine company serving all of travelers’ hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique Closed User Group discount rates. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has longstanding partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, additional accommodation providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities, and government agencies. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com

