Aren Cummings named Liberty League Rookie of the Year





TROY, NY First year Aren Cummings of the Union College men’s basketball team ended an outstanding rookie season by earning the Liberty League Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Year Honors, the convention bureau announced Tuesday. Cummings is the fourth Union men’s basketball player to earn conference Rookie of the Year honors and the first to do so in two decades, since John Cagianello ’06 was named Rookie of the Year in 2002–03 by then-Upstate Collegiate Athletic Association. “Aren’s work ethic, talent and desire to improve led him to one of the best freshman seasons a student-athlete has had during my time coaching at Union,” said 10th-year head coach Chris Murphy. “He is already focused on how to improve his off-season game and come back stronger next year. As impressive as Aren is on the pitch, he is an even better young man off the floor. I look forward to seeing him see its growth over the next three years. Jumping straight into conference with several senior heavy squads (13 of this year’s 15 All-Conference honorees are seniors or graduate students), Cummings proved himself one of the conference’s best young players in the paint. A two-time Liberty League Rookie of the Week, Cummings averaged 10.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.0 percent (77 of 175) from the field. The Monroe, Connecticut native led all conference rookies in scoring and rebounding this year and was in the top-25 of all conference players in both categories. Despite missing the final eight games of the season due to injury, his 171 points and 79 this year were still the most of any conference rookie. The freshman scored in double digits in 10 of his 17 appearances in 2022/23, including a season-high 18 points against Rochester Institute of Technology on January 13. As one of two starters currently returning in the fall, Cummings will help lead a revamped roster as Union looks to return to the postseason in 2023-24.

