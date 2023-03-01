Sports
Steve Waugh urgently calls for cricket nets in Tennant Creek as players are forced to practice on the tennis court
Australian cricketing legend Steve Waugh has expressed outrage at the lack of cricket facilities in the outback town of Tennant Creek, with players forced to practice on the local tennis court ahead of major competitions.
Most important points:
- The outback town of Tennant Creek struggles to attract new cricketers due to a lack of facilities
- Players are forced to practice on the local tennis court as there are no cricket nets
- Legendary Australian cricketer Steve Waugh says it is “ridiculous” and calls for urgent change
Waugh visited Alice Springs last week to take photos and meet cricketers at the National Indigenous Cricket Championships and the Imparja Cup, the Northern Territory’s First Nations cricket tournament.
He told the ABC he was “shocked” to find out that players from Tennant Creek, a town of 3,000, 300 miles north of Alice Springs, had no cricket nets in their town.
“Someone has to do something about that, be it the local government or Cricket Australia or whoever,” he said.
“That’s just not good enough.”
Waugh said the lack of cricket facilities was “ridiculous in this day and age”.
“In Australia we should be the lucky country,” he said.
“There should be opportunities for kids to get outside and exercise and have fun.”
Town works to keep cricket alive
Despite the lack of facilities, Tennant Creek advanced to the final of the Imparja Cup on Friday, losing to Alice Springs by just 17 runs.
“It’s great to see them make it to the final, it’s a really great achievement, when there’s no real practice facilities there,” said Waugh.
Tennant Creek has not had a weekly cricket competition since 2021.
But residents are working to rekindle the love of the sport through grassroots events like the Rossy Williams Shield, a local two-day cricket carnival for all levels.
Tennant Creek cricketer and Kalkadoon man Lachie Dunemann said the lack of cricket facilities in his town had made it difficult to attract new players.
And he said practicing on the local tennis court brought its own challenges.
“It’s not the same as hitting Alice or Darwin or whatever. It’s very different,” he said.
“And I think it helps you a little bit because you have to be a little bit aware. Some balls bounce higher than others. Some don’t bounce. So you’re always on your toes.”
‘You just do it’
Gerry Reid, vice-captain of the NT women’s team, also used the tennis court for practice leading up to the National Indigenous Cricket Championships, along with the local men’s team.
‘I live so remote there isn’t much cricket where I come from, so you have to make do with what you’ve got,’ Arabana and Warlpiri’s wife said.
But National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee co-chair Justin Mohamed said it was critical that towns like Tennant Creek had adequate facilities.
“Unfortunately, some of our regional areas, especially our more remote areas, don’t have those facilities,” he said.
“There’s more to do, and we need to get better at what we provide to communities.”
NT Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey said improving cricket infrastructure across the area, including in Tennant Creek, was a key part of the organisation’s new five-year strategic plan.
“We fully support the urge and desire to build cricket nets in Tennant Creek,” he said.
“We look forward to working with the Tennant Creek Cricket Association to explore initiatives to achieve this.
“Cricket is Australia’s national sport, so whether you’re a kid from Tennant Creek or a kid from metropolitan Melbourne, you should have the same chance to play and fall in love with the game.”
The Barkly Regional Council, which includes Tennant Creek, was contacted for comment.
|
