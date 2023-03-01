Column: FlingGolf is catching on with San Diego in the spotlight

Move over, pickleball. Make way for the newcomer FlingGolf.

This newly introduced hybrid sport is becoming increasingly popular. Just as pickleball unites tennis and table tennis, FlingGolf combines elements of lacrosse, jai lai and golf.

More than 30 A-list players gathered in San Diego this past weekend to battle against each other and the wind and rain as ESPN filmed the first FlingGolf tournament to be held on the West Coast.

The game follows similar rules to golf, except players use a single club, or FlingStick, made of carbon fiber and fiberglass, with a rigid cup-like basket at one end.

Instead of standing to tee off, players take a few steps, like bowling, and throw the golf ball as hard and straight as possible down the fairway.

The clubhead has a flat surface called a striking pad on one side and is designed for putting. Sand trap and pitch shots can be made with a side arm swing that scoops the ball into the air.

A number of San Diegans signed up for the tournament’s play-with-a-pro opportunity on Friday afternoon to learn the game and practice throwing techniques with the nation’s top players. Due to the rain, that event was moved from the flood-prone Riverwalk Golf Club in Mission Valley to the Welk Resorts Golf Course in northern Escondido.

Alex Van Alen is both the founder of the game and the designer of the club, which retails for $124 to $219, depending on shaft style and length.

The idea came from his childhood in Pennsylvania playing lacrosse in the backyard with his brothers. Sometimes they threw a golf ball. About 12 years ago, Alen started building several structures to seriously explore how far he could throw a golf ball.

I soon realized that I could play on a golf course if I could throw it 200 yards. So you can play next to a golfer.

Finally, in 2014, he introduced his newly designed stick and the game FlingGolf. He showed and demoed the club at the Professional Golf Association show in 2015, and the FlingGolf buzz started.

Now the clubs are for sale or rent via the website flinggolf.com and from approximately 350 professional golf shops in the United States, including Riverwalk Golf Club and Welk Resorts.

At last weekend’s tournament, the ninth player in the world was Jake Anderson, 34, of La Jolla, a data scientist who moved here from his native Hawaii five years ago.

Anderson’s ranking is about to rise as he finished the February 26 tournament a close second to Sam Scannell, of North Carolina, with Scannell birdie to Anderson’s par on an 18th hole playoff at Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos. The team competition took place on February 25 at Welk Resorts.

Anderson first read about this innovative way to play single-club golf in a newsletter called The Futurist. He then watched a Shark Tank episode where Alen and his business partner pitched the game to the four Shark panelists, and soon Anderson was hooked.

He grabbed a stick and started practicing. Anderson confesses that his first few shots went straight into the ground, but he soon mastered the technique.

Sixteen months later, he was ranked in the top 10 players in the World League FlingGolf organization, competing under his acronym Island Hopper. He even enlisted his girlfriend Rosie Flores, who competed in the women’s FlingGolf division on Sunday.

Golf can be a little intimidating, but FlingGolf has a short learning curve, says Anderson, who occasionally played golf with his friends. He says some FlingGolfers are competitive after less than a month of practice.

After the first 10 or 20 swings, you realize the mechanics, he says.

Austin Showtime Ebersole, 30, the top-ranked World League player heading into the February 26 tournament, first encountered FlingGolf at the 2019 PGA Show, where he saw Alen launch the golf ball and asked what he doing was.

Ebersole is a former golf pro who manages his family’s golf course in Lewes, Del. The lightbulb went out, he says. He thought it would be nice to offer FlingGolf on his course because it’s a game whole families can play.

Now the game is played in 32 countries by people ages 6 to seniors, says Alen, head of New Swarm FlingGolf in Amesbury, Massachusetts. There are over 1,200 members of the FlingGolf Players group at Facebookand professional players get sponsors.

ESPN filmed a tournament last year and taped the tournament last weekend, with plans to broadcast it this summer.

PGA Pro Mike Skala of Welk Resorts, a former lacrosse player, is one of the golf course managers who decided to add FlingGolf to his par-3 course for $15 Monday through Friday and $18 on weekends, plus a stick rental of $5. He says it attracts a lot of people who weren’t good at golf, but pick up a FlingGolf stick and are good at it.

Skala released a case study report noting that in just one month he was halfway through his projected income from FlingGolf rentals and green fees for the full year. In the first six months, his earnings were three times higher than expected.

Because it’s a resort, families are always looking for new things to do, Skala reported. You will always have your purists who are a little out of shape when they first see it, but once we explain to them what it is and how it works, they usually calm down.

Anderson says he has walked his FlingStick on countless golf courses and has never been turned down.

No deal was ever reached with the Shark Tank investors. But Shark Kevin O’Leary’s prediction that the golf gods will beat you to death with that thing didn’t come true unless you want to count the downpour and high winds that ravaged the FlingGolfers in San Diego last weekend.

Will the league return to San Diego for a tournament, I asked.

Absolutely, says Alen. It can’t happen twice, right?