PREVIEW: Women’s Basketball Marches To Tusculum For SAC Quarterfinals





Quarterfinal South Atlantic Conference Tournament

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM

#2 Tusculum (20-8, 11-7) vs. #3M Lenoir-Rhyne (7/21, 7/11)

Greenville, Tennessee. The 2023 South Atlantic Conference Tournament is one like no other as it marks the first time seeding divisions. Tusculum earned the No. 2 seed of the Mountain Division, while the Bears are the No. 3 seed in the Piedmont Division. Each team enters with a score of 11-7 in conference play, but the Bears head to Tusculum for the second time this season. In the regular season, LR handed the Pioneers a 73–66 loss, breaking Tusculum’s 10-game losing streak. Blaikley Crooks led the Bears with 22 and Emily Harmon added 19 as the Bears led wire-to-wire for the win. The Bears scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back, as they finished the first quarter with a 23-5 lead. At 21-7, the Bears have their first 20-win season since winning 24 during the 2013-14 season, which also saw them share an SAC Regular Season crown. This is also only the ninth 20-win season in the program’s history and only the fourth in the NCAA era. The Pioneers can fight for their postseason lot on Wednesday. The Pioneers ranked #9 in the region in last week’s NCAA Southeast Regional poll, with only eight teams coming in. Since that ranking was released, Tusculum lost to Anderson and Catawba by double digits on the road. The Bears were number four in that poll, but also dropped a pair of road games to Carson-Newman and UVA Wise with identical 80-77 scores.

Tusculum are 11-3 at home on the season, averaging 76.4 points per game in their home gym, compared to just 65.0 points per game away from home. Every team has had long winning streaks this year. Tusculum won 11 consecutive games from November 18 to December 31, as the Bears won their first 14 games of the year. In South Atlantic Conference history, the Bears have captured only two SAC Tournament titles. LR took the crown in 2003 and won again in 2009. Lenoir-Rhyne is just 15-29 in 31 all-time SAC tournaments and has only two wins since 2015. This is only the fourth time LR and Tusculum have met in the SAC Tournament, with Tusculum winning two of the first three. The two last met in 2013, where the Pioneers won 59-51 in overtime in the semifinals. LR’s only win in the tournament against Tusculum came in the 2009 championship game with a final score of 66-57. The winner moves on to Furman and will play against the winner from Catawba and Limestone on Saturday at 4:30pm.

