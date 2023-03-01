Cricket test Black Caps v England: British media reactions

New Zealand has achieved a stunning victory over England, one of the most memorable in New Zealand sport. Video / Spark sports

One described it as one of the greatest Tests ever played. Another said no one could begrudge New Zealand a famous victory. And a third described onlookers leaving the ground with saucer eyes, jaws long since dropped.

British cricket writers have lauded the Black Caps – and England – after New Zealand won the second cricket test by the narrowest margin – just one run – in the Basin Reserve. It was only the second time a men’s international test match had been decided by a single run, and only the fourth time a team had won after being forced to follow suit.

NZ Herald cricket writer Kris Shannon wrote of the unfathomable victory while his colleagues from the UK described an electric final.

It was not a victorious ending [for England] to a great winter, but as a curtain call it was unforgettable, one of the greatest Tests ever played, Telegraph cricket writer Nick Hoult wrote.

It could leave a bitter taste in the mouth for the second team to ever become the second team to lose a Test by one run but this was delightful entertainment, perhaps a misstep for England but further proof that they are determined to pull this off save format.

To enrol The Times, Mike Atherton said the final day was the most dramatic to end a brilliant, engaging test match.

A large crowd sat enthralled by countless twists and turns as both teams trudged towards each other, New Zealand to keep a proud home record, England to cap off a flawless winter.

The former England captain noted that his side’s current coach has a formidable history on the ground. Brendon McCullum, the England coach who once scored a triple hundred on this great ground for New Zealand, may have had mixed feelings about it.

One run was the margin, finally just one run for the second time in test history. It seems such a cruel gap after a game like this, but it was ultimately the difference between conflicting statistics.

He went on to note the recent run of tight results between the two sides. New Zealand have lost so many exciting games against England lately, not least the 2019 World Cup final by a Super Over, that not many would have begrudged them their success.

In the second half of this game, they showed heart, guts and resilience and had made their compatriots proud. It was [Neil] Wagner, a cricketer who defines the qualities of New Zealand cricket, who would have the last word. With the smallest margins, again.

In the Mail online, Paul Newman said it was one of the most incredible tests of all time.

He noted controversy surrounding the game’s penultimate ball being called dangerously close wide.

But umpires Chris Gaffaney and Rod Tucker gave him the benefit of the least doubt.

With two needed Anderson, who had previously hit a four from Neil Wagners, got the slightest jitters down the leg side of the left arm in the safe hands of Tom Blundell to give New Zealand the win, to use a phrase, with the least effort. of margins.

It’s bitterly disappointing for England, but when the dust settles they will know they played a full part in a remarkable game in keeping with their stated aim of trying to make Test cricket as entertaining as possible. This was definitely that. After five rivetingly chaotic days, it came down to England’s final pair needing to score seven points to give England a 2-0 series win and their seventh successive Test win, their best run for nearly 20 years.

To write for The Guardian, Ali Martin said that after the game, spectators left eyes … like saucers, jaws long since dropped.

This was a thrilling day of Test cricket and, by definition, one that produced the rarest of margins. A one-run victory over this marauding England side had made New Zealand just the second team in Test cricket’s 146-year history to triumph by this scoreline and only the fourth to triumph after being asked to follow.

With this, Tim Southee’s men had inflicted the second defeat of England’s surprise resurgence under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum and extended their proud unbeaten record at home to 11 series.

Martin acknowledged the contributions of older players. Kane Williamson was the player of the match at the end of this memorable 1-1 run, his seven-hour 132 in the third innings helped England reach the 258 run goal they so nearly clinched.

Where better to start than at the end? When Jimmy Anderson, 40 years young and 179 tests on the counter, walked out to join Jack Leach in the middle after Ben Foakes fell for a challenging 35, the ground was transfixed. Needing seven runs, nine wickets down was Anderson’s recent insistence that he had no interest in ever making the winning runs. I don’t like hitting, it’s that simple.

He commented on the camaraderie between the two sides and the efforts of Black Caps gauntlet Tom Blundell and warhorse Wagner.

These two teams get on well, England have been so heavily influenced by their hosts lately, and both teams knew how lucky they were as the line of handshakes snaked across the outfield.

It was fitting that Blundell should take the catch, as he had been standing against the stumps like a constant flea in England’s ears for large parts of the day. The same goes for Wagner delivering the final blow, 10 overs in one of those lionhearted spells on which his reputation was forged. Covering all the series going into this final day and aware that many in New Zealand, about to turn 37, were questioning his future, Wagner had produced the costly breakthroughs Stokes for 33 and Joe Root for 94 who made the door blown wide open.

Alan Gardner for Cricinfo said England was ultimately a victim of their own positive intentions

But New Zealand deserved winners after dredging a reaction with the bat led by Kane Williamson’s hundred in the third innings, then finding a way to take 10 wickets on a surface that had few demons on the fifth day.

There was more than a modicum of revenge for Bazball’s original victims after New Zealand were swept aside in three successive car chases over the English summer. Not only did the victory in Wellington preserve an unbeaten home record dating back to 2016/17, but it also meant they became the first team in seven attempts to thwart the Stokes team in the fourth innings.

The game and its remarkable result was reflected in social media posts from prominent cricket figures.

