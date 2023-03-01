No Ma Long, but Table Tennis Star Contender has enough loyal fans to attract fans

When World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa organizers received entries for the main event, which kicks off in Panaji on Wednesday, they were stunned.

Ma Long, two-time Olympic singles champion and three-time world champion, had decided to participate in the event.

Now Long is to table tennis what Lionel Messi is to football, Roger Federer is to tennis and Tom Brady is to NFL. To see him compete live in India would be a dream come true for lovers of the sport.

It was also the first time that the organizers received as many as 17 entries from top-20 players in both men’s and women’s singles. In addition to Long, current Olympic champion Chen Meng was among them. Unfortunately, WTT has a Play Down Restriction (PDR), which means that only the top 6 of the top 20 players can participate in the Star Contender event. That meant the organizers had the tough job of telling at least seven top-20 players that they couldn’t come to Goa.

To further disappointment, just as the billboards were clamoring for Long’s presence in the country and fans had booked tickets expecting to see the legend and the best Chinese contingent play in the country, WTT announced that Long, Meng, Women’s World No. 1 Sun Yingsha and World No. 3 Wang Manyu, and Men’s World No. 3 Wang Chuqin had withdrawn from the tournament with Covid or an injury just two days before the start of the main event.

Although that was a downer, China sent four other players as replacements for their top players.

Despite the withdrawals, with WTT nominations and wild cards, the event will see a whopping 11 top-20 players in men’s singles and 10 top-20 players in women’s singles.

Big events, big names

It is India’s first time hosting a WTT event thanks to the partnership of the International Table Tennis Federations (ITTF) with Stupa Sports Analytics, a Delhi-based company specializing in performance analysis and event management. A Star Contender event ranks third in the table tennis tournament hierarchy after WTT Grand Smash and Champions. The event’s qualifying rounds began Monday at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji.

Stupa CEO Megha Gambhir said the unprecedented response may be due to the fact that it is being held in Goa.

One of the main reasons we chose Goa is because it is a tourist destination. We thought that as it was the first time there was a WTT event in India, the players and fans should have something more to look forward to than table tennis. It normally takes a year to organize an event of this magnitude, but we did it in a short space of two months. That is because we have received phenomenal support from the government, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and all stakeholders, Megha told The Indian Express.

World No. 1 Fan Zhendong from China is the top seed in the men’s event and will be challenged by World No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto, the only Japanese in the top 20 of the world rankings to have had some amazing wins over his Chinese counterparts in the last year.

With Meng’s absence in women’s singles, China’s world No. 4 Wang Yidi will take the lead, challenged by the Japanese duo of world No. 6 Hina Hayata and world No. 8 Kasumi Ishikawa.

The fact that the event has so many top entries baffled even the WTT organizers, who managed to put it into perspective.

Of course we don’t normally see that many top 20 entries for a Star Contender, but next week we have the Singapore Smash, so players like the combination of coming to Goa first and then going to Singapore, said Bart Vermoesen, WTT’s event supervisor , The Indian Express on Tuesday.

TT in India has grown exponentially

G. Sathiyan, India’s best player, has been a familiar face at top WTT tournaments in recent years. The world No. 41 and Manika Batra are the top ranked Indians in the event.

Then there is the evergreen Sharath Kamal. It is well known that the 40-year-old eight-time Commonwealth Games medalist, who is only a few steps below Sathiyan in the world rankings, can rise to the occasion. And what better opportunity than for his country to host a first-class tournament that will feature big names for the first time since the 1987 World Championships in New Delhi?

The men’s singles main draw also features 18-year-old Payas Jain and 21-year-old Wesley Do Rosario as wildcards. National Games champion Harmeet Desai defeated Argentinian Horacio Cifuentes 3-2 in round 3 of the qualifiers to make it to the main draw.

The women’s singles main draw features Manika, the highest ranked Indian with 34, national champion Sreeja Akula and 16-year-old Suhana Saini. Indian women did fabulously in qualifiers to dominate South Koreans to make their way to the main draw. Yashaswini Ghorpade defeated Kim Nayeong 3-2 while National Games champion Sutirtha Mukherjee dominated Lee Eunhye 3-1.

In the men’s doubles main draw, Sharath and Sathiyan will lead the Indian challenge along with Harmeet and Manav, while Manika will be seen in action alongside Archana Kamath alongside the duo of Sreeja and Diya.

India’s best chance is in mixed doubles, where Sathiyan and Manika are paired up. The duo has been in sparkling form lately, reaching the semi-finals of the Doha Contender in January.

This event will surely see the most number of Indians at a WTT Contender event and Sathiyan can’t stop beaming.

Playing on such a platform is a great start for Indian table tennis to go even more global. The country is becoming a powerhouse and these tournaments will certainly help us. Table tennis in India has certainly grown exponentially over the past four to five years. I would even go as far as saying that it is the most improved sport in India during that period, he said.