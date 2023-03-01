England’s 2023 tour of Bangladesh live on Sky Sports: three ODIs, three T20s | Cricket news





England’s 2023 limited-overs tour of Bangladesh will be seen live on Sky Sports from Wednesday, with three ODIs and three T20Is scheduled. Sky Sports has agreed on England’s six-match white-ball tour of Bangladesh, which starts tomorrow morning. The deal shows three ODIs and three T20s Sky Sportsand as part of the deal, the tour will also be available free-to-air on ECB platforms. The agreement further confirms Sky’s place as the home of cricket in the UK and Ireland. 2023 is a huge year for cricket Sky Sports. Following the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, 2023 Sky Sports sees the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, five Ashes Tests for men and the Ashes in multiple formats for women, including a five-day Test match, with the men of England hosting South Africa, Ireland and New Zealand, England Women versus Sri Lanka , The Hundred, The Vitality Blast and more. The tour to Bangladesh is England’s first to the country since 2016, kicking off with the opening ODI on Wednesday 1 March at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur live on Sky Sports cricket from 05:30 (playing starts at 06:00). The second ODI will take place on Friday, March 3, also at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, with the match live again on Sky Sports cricket at 6 o’clock in the morning. The third and final ODI between Bangladesh and England will take place on Monday, March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, live on Sky Sports cricket at 6 o’clock in the morning. The ODI series is part of England’s preparations for the next Cricket World Cup in India, which kicks off in October. England’s opening T20 international in Bangladesh will take place on Thursday 9 March at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong live on Sky Sports cricket At 9 o’clock in the morning. The second T20 is on Sunday 12th March at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, again live on Sky Sports cricket At 9 o’clock in the morning. While the third and final Bangladesh vs England T20 takes place on Tuesday, March 14, at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, live on Sky Sports cricket At 9 o’clock in the morning. ODI squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. T20 Squad: Jos Buttler, Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Schedule for the English Tour of Bangladesh: 1st ODI: Wednesday 1 March – Dhaka (Live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 5.30am, play starts at 6.00am GMT). 2nd ODI: Friday 3rd March – Dhaka (Live on Sky Sports from 5.30pm, game starts at 6pm). 3rd ODI: Monday 6 March – Chattogram (live on Sky Sports from 5.30am, play starts at 6pm). 1st T20I: Thursday 9 March – Chattogram (live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, play starts at 9am). 2nd T20I: Sunday 12 March – Dhaka (Live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, game starts at 9am). 3rd T20I: Tuesday 14 March – Dhaka (Live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, game starts at 9am).

