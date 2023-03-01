Harmeet Desai, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Yashaswini Ghorpade reach main draw

Three Indian rowers, two female and one male, made it to the singles main draw of India’s first-ever World Table Tennis Series event, WTT Star Contender Goa, as the two-day qualifiers concluded in Panaji at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium.
Teenager Yashaswini Ghorpade led the Indian qualifier as all three Indians knocked out higher-ranked opponents for two matches in a day.
The main draws for WTT Star Contender Goa will be played from 1st to 5th March.
Yashaswini, the youngest of the three qualifiers, was also the first to advance in the women’s singles. She knocked out two Koreans along the way, first Cheonhui Joo, ranked 103, in round two and then Nayeong Kim, ranked 104. Though it took her four games to beat Joo (3-1: 11-7,11-6,9 – 11.11-8), Kim proved tougher and stretched the youngster to the full five games for a 3-2 (11-6.1-11.5-11.11-5.11-7) result. Yashaswini is currently ranked 196th in the world.
I qualify for the first time in a Star Contender tournament and I am very happy. Beating a good player gave me good experience, which is great. I am grateful to my coaches and my parents and everyone who supported me in today’s game, said Yashaswini after her victory.
The next Indian to advance was Sutirtha Mukherjee, currently ranked 147 in the world. She first defeated Chinese Taipei’s Li Yu-Jhun (world ranking 92) 3-0 (11-9,11-8,11-6) in the second round and then beat Korea’s world number 107 Eunhye Lee 3-1 (11- 9, 6-11,11-6,11-8), in round three to make it to the round of 64. While meeting compatriot Suhana Saini in the main draw, Yashaswini takes on Miyu Nagasaki, the world number 38.
Harmeet Desai was the only Indian to qualify for the main draw of the men’s singles qualifiers. He was stretched to the limit by both of his opponents. First the German number 99 in the world Fanbo Meng took him the distance (3-2:11-5,11-13,11-9,9-11,9-11) and then the 84th ranked Argentinian Horacio Cifuentes, forced another a 3-2 off (11-7.9-11.11-7.8-11.11-5) result from the 29-year-old senior paddler from Surat.
Playing at home definitely helps as there has been a lot of support from the crowd since the first game itself, help Harmeet.
The games were very competitive and that kept me on my toes, pushing myself more. I’ve played against these guys before and lost to Horacio before, so I had my game plan before going into today’s game. I am happy that my plan worked out well and would like to continue this form in the main draw as well.
In other qualifying results, Korea also took two spots in women’s singles while Thailand took one as Orawan Paranang defeated Indian Reeth Tennis 3-1 (5-11,11-7,11-1,11-7) in round three of the qualifications. England, Turkey and Hong Kong, China took the other three women’s singles qualifying spots.
Korea also secured two qualifying spots in men’s singles, while Hong Kong, China and Belgium also secured a spot each. World No. 112 Hungarian Bence Majoros caused a stir in the final game of the night, beating Japan’s Mizuki Oikawa 3-2 (9-11,11-7,15-13,4-11,13 -11).
However, Japan caused the upset of the day, when Yuta Tanaka knocked out the top seed in the qualifying draw, Xu Yingbin of China, in four games (3-1: 11-9, 10-12,11-6,14-12) to to make the main draw. Another interesting men’s third round qualifier saw two young bespectacled athletes battle it out, 16-year-old French talent Felix Lebrun came out victorious at the end of it to take home the prize of a main draw as he beat Manush Shah of India 3-1 (12-10.5-11.11-8.11-6) in their qualifying round three.