CHENY, Wash. Torque offensive rebounds and big shots from Darius Brown II helped the Montana State men’s basketball team ruin Eastern Washington’s senior night by winning 79-74 in the Monday night regular season finale.

In a season marked by significant conference wins, the Bobcats (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky Conference) grabbed another against the Eagles (22-9, 16-2 Big Sky Conference). Prior to Monday night, MSU had not won at Reese Court since February 24, 2011.

The Bobcats trailed just 33 seconds at the start of the first half before the offense kicked things off and didn’t look back. MSU led with 13 at the halfway point, extended its lead to 17 in the second half and endured a 17-3 Eastern Washington run in a fast-paced, competitive game between the Big Sky’s top two teams on a night when both teams could have rested with their top two seeds secured. Instead, the teams delivered one of conference play’s most entertaining games.

“That’s not our program and I’m not,” the Montana State head coach said Danny Sprinkle Bobcat told Sports Radio Network. “If there’s a game and we’re wearing a Montana State jersey, we’ll go out for 40 minutes and compete. I don’t care if it’s outside in a parking lot or inside. [Reese Court].”

Darius Brown II was one of four Bobcats to finish in double digits with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, including two grueling threes to beat the shot clock. He also finished with four assists, five rebounds and a steal. RaeQuan battle executed the offense early by scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first half Anniversary Bello added 16 points, most of which came in the second half to offset EWU’s comeback effort. Moments after Brown II’s deep three beat the shot clock, Belo’s offensive rebound and put-back dunk over Casey Jones with 1:12 left put MSU up 75-69.

“We’ve had some big plays,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle Bobcat told Sports Radio Network. “I thought Jubrile Belos offensive rebound and dunk was huge. You can’t say enough about it Darius Brown II he was hooping.”

But the biggest play along the stretch was an offensive rebound from Robert Ford III .

As MSU clung to a 75-71 lead with less than a minute left, Ford III dove in to reel in a missed Battle jumper, wisely firing past the three-point line to reset the offense and getting an error with 28 seconds left to play. He made both free throws to freeze the game, then was fouled with 12 seconds to play and sank that as well. Ford III finished with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench with two steals and an assist.

“ Robert Ford III was key for us to win the game,” Sprinkle said. “I remember seeing Rob on film when he was upstate Idaho, and he single-handedly won the contest in Eastern Washington. I told him, ‘You’re back in your element now. This is your gym tonight.'”

MSU would need every one of Ford III’s points and rebounds to fend off the Eagles, who entered the game on Monday after their first loss of the calendar year on Saturday. Bobcat’s defense helped control the league’s best defense by forcing 12 turnovers, winning the rebounding battle 29-25 and limiting the Eagles to just 19 three-point attempts. EWU shot 51.9% from the field, but MSU surpassed them by scoring 52.7% of field goals and 87.5% of free throw attempts.

Early in the first half, Bobcat’s offense went blow for blow with the Eagles’ top unit. Closed in a close 8-6 game with 15:14 to play, the Bobcats went on a 12-2 run fueled by eight points from Battle, who would surpass the Eagles as a team by 10 of MSU’s 20 points as the Bobcats hit a halfway point. a 20-8 lead in the first half. That lead increased to 16 out of three from Ford III and Brown II booking an alley from Brown II to Belo taking the energy out of the building. Another 6-0 deficit helped MSU take a 36-21 lead with less than three minutes left. Nick Gazelas’ elbow jumper with 40 seconds remaining closed out the MSU scoring in the first half.

Leading 38-25 after the first half, the Eagles went to their stars Steele Venters (23 points) and Angelo Allegri (19 points), who scored EWU’s first 11 points of the second half. Another extended run from Brown II, Belo, and two more threes from the Bobcat backcourt helped MSU increase the lead to 17 with 12:56 to play. While backup center Dane Erikstrup helped the Eagles clear the lead, back-to-back buckets from Gazelas and Big Osobor puts MSU back at 66-51 with 9:55 left.

MSU would have to endure another comeback attempt from the Eagles. Eastern Washington took advantage of turnovers and empty Bobcat possessions, then caught fire from outside the arc as they went on a 15-2 run in the next 5 minutes 21 seconds to make the score 66-62. As the Eagle crowd got back into the game, MSU stopped the run with a pair of free throws from the Battle, then Belo’s layup of an inbound play helped make it a two-possession game with 3:43 left .

“We moved the ball really well for most of the game,” Sprinkle said. “There was a three-minute stretch in the second half where we stalled, but give the guys credit. Eastern Washington is really hard on the edge.”

Eastern Washington would cut MSU’s lead to three, 70-67, with 2:39 to play, but Brown II’s shot-clock-beating three off MSU’s bench, and Belo’s second chance dunk helped put the game out of reach to take. Ford III’s offensive rebound and four consecutive free throws sealed the deal for the 79-74 victory.

From here, MSU travels to Boise, Idaho for the Big Sky Conference Tournament, which will be held Sunday, March 5 at 8:00 PM MT at the Idaho Central Arena. The 2-seed Bobcats will play against the winner of 7-seed Portland State and 8-seed Northern Colorado.

“We look forward to the Big Sky Tournament,” Sprinkle said. “We need to rest, get the guys off their legs and get some treatment. We’ll be ready to rock and roll by 8am on Sunday.”