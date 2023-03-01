Sports
‘Jadeja was a pathetic spinster; even Chahal is terrible’: Ex-Pakistani cricketer | Cricket
India has produced some of the greatest spin bowlers to have played the sport including Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Bishan Singh Bedi, Ravichandran Ashwin and many others. Three Indians feature in the all-time top-20 wicket takers in international cricket with Kumble placed highest with 956 wickets in fourth place. India’s dominance in spin has been one of the main reasons behind the team’s unbeatable run in Test cricket at home since 2012. However, a former Pakistani cricketer launched an unexpected attack on the Indian team, citing two “terrible” spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra . Chahal.
Jadeja has been the cynosure of Indian cricket lately with his all-round brilliance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series where he took 18 wickets including two five wicket hauls as he was named Player of the Year in both ties contest. far. Not only is he ranked 9th in the ICC Test bowling list, he is also currently the top ranked all-rounder in the format.
Chahal, on the other hand, is India’s highest wicket taker in T20I cricket with 91 dismissals in 75 appearances. He has also picked 121 wickets in 72 ODI matches for India.
Speaking on YouTube channel ‘Nadir Ali podcast’, ex-Pakistani cricketer Abdur Rehman was asked which of the Indian spinners is the worst. Though he initially didn’t answer the question saying, “No spinner is bad when he plays for his country.” But after host Nadir Ali insisted, he opined that Jadeja was a “pathetic bowler” at the start of his career and only became a top bowler under the guidance of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. He went on to praise Chahal as a “terrible” bowler and said that any batter can easily score runs from him.
“Jadeja jab shuru mein aya tha woh fariq spinner tha (When Jadeja had started his career he was a pathetic bowler). Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, he was prepared to the point where he is now a number 1 bowler. Chahal is also a terrible bowler. You hit him easily. There’s no power in his throws and he can’t spin the ball around much. There is no horse of a long race,” he said.
When asked which team – India or Pakistan – has the best spin attack, Rehman chose his own.
