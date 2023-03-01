Sutirtha Mukherjee, Harmeet Desai in Main Draw





Tokyo Olympic Games Sutirtha MukherjeeCommonwealth Games medalist Harmet Desai and teenager Yashaswini Ghorpade were the three Indian table tennis players to proceed to their respective main table of the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023 in Panjim on Tuesday. Sutirtha Mukherjee, world No. 146 in women’s singles, defeated world No. 92 Li Yu-Jhun in Chinese Taipei 3-0 (11-9,11-8,11-6) in the second round and then defeated number 1 in the world. 107 South Korea’s Eunhye Lee 3-1 (11-9,6-11,11-6,11-8) in round three to make it to the round of 64. She will face compatriot Suhana Saini in the main draw on Wednesday. Harmeet Desai, a member of India’s gold medal winning men’s team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, was the only Indian table tennis to qualify for the main draw of the men’s singles qualifiers. First Harmeet Desai defeated the German number 99 in the world Fanbo Meng 3-2 (11-5,11-13,11-9,9-11,9-11) and then defeated the Argentinian Horacio Cifuentes, number 84, with 3-2 (11-7.9-11.11-7.8-11.11-5). However, Harmeet Desai, ranked 141st, will have to cut his cut against India’s top table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 41, in the men’s singles main draw on Saturday. Yashaswini Ghorpade, the youngest of the three qualifiers, also advanced first in the women’s singles. The 18-year-old defeated two South Koreans on his way to the main event. Yashaswini Ghorpade, currently ranked world number 196, defeated world number 103 Cheonhui Joo 3-1 (11-7,11-6,9-11,11-8) in the second round and then world number 104 Nayeong Kim 3-2 ( 11-6.1-11.5-11.11-5.11-7). She will also have to face a tough battle against the Japanese Miyu Nagasaki, the number 38 in the world. In total, three qualifying rounds were played in singles and two rounds in doubles. The table tennis tournament is held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. A total of 200 players from 30 countries will participate in the WTT Star Contender Goa 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/wtt-star-contender-goa-2023-table-tennis-india-day-2-results The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos