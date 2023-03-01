



Next game: in the state of Arizona 3/1/2023 | 1:30 PM March 01 (Wednesday) / 1:30 pm bee Arizona state SAN DIEGO, California. The North Dakota State baseball team dropped a doubleheader against UC San Diego, 7-1 and 14-6, on Monday afternoon at Triton Ballpark in the Tony Gwynn Classic. In game one, NDSU (1-7) fell short to UC San Diego (4-4), 7-1. After a scoreless opening inning, the Tritons took an 1-0 lead on an RBI double by Noah Sudyka. De Bison reacted in the fourth to lock the game, 1-1, then Push Sacket was caught stealing permission Peter Brookshaw to go home to run. The game then remained scoreless for three innings until the Tritons moved in three runs on three hits to take a 4–1 lead on an RBI single by Jalen Smith. UC San Diego broke open the game in the third and added some security with three runs on three hits to increase the lead to 7-1. NDSU couldn’t get going the rest of the way and fell short 7-1. Tristen Roerich (0-2) took the loss by striking out five batters in 5.1 innings. Skyler Riedinger also struckout two batters in 1.2 innings. In game two, the Tritons used an 11-run eighth inning to defeat the Bison, 14–6. NDSU got off to a fast start with a 3-0 lead Terrell Huggins launched a two-run home run into left field in the first inning. Schwabe then stepped in on a throwing error Zak Kluvers to cross for an unearned run to extend the lead to 4-0 in the second frame. UC San Diego fought back by adding two runs in the second and one in the fifth to narrow the deficit to one, 4-3, after Matt Halbach connected on an RBI single. Sackett responded for the Bison in the sixth with his first triple of the season into rightfield to send Schwabe across and extend the lead to 5-3. Stephen Lund then reached on an error and sent home Sackett to make it 6-3. However, the Tritons then broke out for 11 runs on seven hits in the eighth inning to steal the lead, 14-6. NDSU was unable to start a rally in the ninth and dropped the game, 14-6. Schwabe went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs and one stolen base, while Sackett recorded two runs with one double, one triple and one RBI. Huggins posted two hits, including his second home run of the season, along with two RBIs and one run. Parker Putz made his second start of the season with three strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Joey Danielson (0-1) took the loss with one strikeout in 0.2 innings. NDSU returns to action Wednesday night with Arizona State midweek matchup. The first throw is scheduled for 7:00 PM CT

