Wizards go to the top of the Wisbech Table Tennis League Premier Division





Wizards moved into first place in the Wisbech Table Tennis League Premier Division with a win against Elsworth. A competitive game saw them come through with a 7-3 victory and a man of the match Brett Heppenstall maximum. Alan Ashberry and Grant Brightey also scored two each. For Eagles, Owen Turner and Paul Rich won one each. The latest Wisbech table tennis action (Image: iStock) A surprise two-man Elsworth team still had too much for Inbetweeners to win 6-4. Dan Fielding won all his matches convincingly, including the doubles with Shaun Murray. Murray won two, losing only to a very good five-end win from Derek Kiddle. In the battle at the bottom, Nets & Edges scored a valuable 6-4 victory over Exiles. Steve Goodale got an impressive maximum backed by Adrian Alvarez-Domingo and Freddie Reed, both of whom had good wins over Jim Defty. Exiles kept the game close with two each from Don Dixon and Steve Barrett. David Lemmons maxed out Trojans in their match with Pegg Scaffolding. Steve Mason scored a crucial victory over Peter Pegg before they both came through easily in doubles for a 5-5 draw. For Pegg, Martin Skipper and Jack Mason both scored two and Peter Pegg, with a win over John Blyth, secured a draw. In the First Division, Warlords went ahead in the title fight with a 10-0 victory over 5 Stars B. Kevin Buck, Guntars Briedis and Peter Munch all scored maximums. Wanderers took on Spartans with Andy Bayes again making the difference with a cap as Spartans won 6-4. Graham Sheppard and Gordon Lyttle sealed victories over Mike Smith. Wanderers points came from Steve Kent and David Nicholas. Ramblers moved above 5 Stars A with a 6-4 win. Tim Hines took the maximum, well supported by Mark Spinks (2) and Judy Hodgson. 5 Stars A remained in the chase with two from Paul Gay and a win from Kerry Smith. Stingers go hard for the title and didn’t hurt themselves with an 8-2 victory over Batmen. Igors Scekalevs and Chris Gay received maximums. For Batmen, Mark Littlechild and Jeff Chung, both with one win each, took their points, but Batmen also had the misfortune of losing most of the close games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fenlandcitizen.co.uk/sport/wizards-hit-top-spot-in-title-race-9301341/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos