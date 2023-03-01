We need to turn India into a table tennis destination: Sathiyan | More sports news





PANAJI: Lily Zhang has witnessed a major change in Indian table tennis since she first stepped into the country a decade ago.

She was in Hyderabad for the World Junior Table Tennis Championships in 2012, and the American Olympian who took bronze two years later, is happy to see how much the sport has grown in this part of the world.

From then until now I have seen huge improvements in Indian table tennis, Zhang, who made history when she won the US bronze medal in mixed doubles at the World Cup, told TOI during a media conference on Monday. There’s Manika ( Batra ) And Sathiyan (Gnanasekaran), alongside a selection of young players. That’s super encouraging. It’s great to see table tennis flourishing everywhere. I feel that once Indian table tennis flourishes, the rest of the world will benefit as well.

For almost two decades it was Sharath Kamal who fought a solitary battle in international tournaments, but now players like Batra, Sathiyan and Sreeja Akula have turned heads by winning medals at the Asian Cup, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

We need to make India a table tennis destination, said Sathiyan, speaking on the opening day of the WTT Star Contender at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. I’ve traveled the world, but playing in your own country is always a very special feeling. We are super excited to represent India and hope that many people will come and support us. We will do our best to take Indian table tennis to the next level.

Sathiyan has enough experience playing World Table Tennis events and wants to improve on his best performance: a place in the quarterfinals. With the eyes of the world on India, the paddler feels now is the best time to make people believe in the sport.

The competition is very tough, one of the toughest in WTT. I will be glad if I can solve a few setbacks. The goal will be to beat some good players. That will be more satisfying, said Sathiyan, who will compete in all three events in the championship.

Lately, Batra has been turning heads with her standout performances, and while she’s not in the best of sore throats at the moment, she’ll still be one of the undisputed stars in Goa.

I don’t put pressure on myself, said Batra, India’s best paddler and number 34 in the world. I want to enjoy myself, give my best and give 100 percent in every game. I take game by game and give the best I can for my country. I have trained well and will adapt my strategy to the match.

Women’s National Champion Sreeja is another name that can cause more than just a stir. After winning her first national crown in April last year, she culminated last year with a Commonwealth Games gold in mixed doubles in Birmingham. She is now targeting the WTT Star Contender.

I want to watch everything game by game, try to enjoy my game. This is my third time at Star Contender and I’ve made it through the pre-quarters in the past. I hope to make it through the quarters, Sreeja said.

Should Sreeja make it to the last eight stage, and others cause a few setbacks in Goa, Indian table tennis would have been a nice illustration of the change in the sport in recent years.

