England make Test cricket great again, even if they lose





By Nick Hoult, cricket correspondent, at Basin Reserve England have played 12 Tests in the Bazball era and won some great games, but this, even in defeat, was perhaps the best for their stated aim of saving the format from the ravages of franchise cricket. Losing by one point after forcing the sequel has given Brendon McCullum an insight into the players who were really up for the challenge when the pressure was on. He will know more about those individuals from this Test than he would have if England had rolled over New Zealand after battling them again and winning by an innings. There will be times this summer when players have to perform under excruciating strain. Australia is as flawed as England, but equally filled with players capable of prodigious feats. Read for Steve Smith Joe Root. Read for Jofra Archer Paul Cummins. But England have Stokes and McCullum, two men who agree on how to play the game and who won’t change if they lose a Test match by the narrowest of margins, as long as the players have played the way they want. This was a great test match and reinforced the fact that bilateral cricket matters when teams take it seriously, but one day could also be regarded as the day England learned a valuable lesson on how to win when it matters. No one moved from their seat as the last man, 40-year-old James Anderson, walked to the crease with seven runs needed and a long string of remarkable performances on the line. England were on the verge of winning all the Tests on the road for the first time in a winter since 1899 and a seventh win on the trot that would repeat a run they last experienced nearly 20 years ago as 11 in 12 to Ben Stokes. Anderson also carried the burden of preventing England from becoming only the fourth team in history to lose after forcing the follow-up if he and Jack Leach could not see the team go home. It was the 2019 World Cup final that was replayed with a red ball. In the 179th Test of his career, Anderson had his first chance to score the winning runs. No, I hate batting, he bellowed when asked at the start of the tour if it was a last ambition. He sparked hope when he hit a thunderous four through midwicket off Neil Wagner to reduce the target to two runs. With Jack Leach on the other hand not coming off 25 balls and calmly repeating the exploits of his sleeping partner from 2019 Headingley, it felt like Anderson was about to tick off his latest performance.

