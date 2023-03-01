Black Caps defeated England in the Second Test to level series in Basin Reserve

Second Test, Day Five, Basin Reserve: England declared 435-8 and 256 (Joe Root 95; Neil Wagner 4-62, Tim Southee 3-45) lost to New Zealand 209 and 483 with one run.

New Zealand have achieved the most stunning victory in their Test cricket history.

The Black Caps beat England by one point at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday to tie the series 1-1.

They became only the fourth team in men’s test cricket history to win after being forced to follow suit by their opponents. It was only the second time in the 2494 men’s test matches in history that a match was decided by one point, after the West Indies beat Australia in Adelaide in 1993.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand’s Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of England’s James Anderson to take a remarkable win on day five of the second Test at the Basin Reserve.

After cutting the visitors down to 80-5 in the first session of the final day, New Zealand saw Joe Root (95) and Ben Stokes (33) add 121 for the sixth wicket to seemingly take victory,

But Neil Wagner retired both batters in quick succession and finally decided the result when he got number 11 James Anderson down the leg side by wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.

I saw it pretty well, and luckily it went clean, so yeah pretty happy, Blundell told Spark Sport about the winning catch.

SPARK SPORTS Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell caused New Zealand to collapse on day four.

When Foakesy [Ben Foakes] skip it Beasties [Michael Bracewells] head I thought he would, but as this team has done in the past, we fight to the bitter end.

The Black Caps, hampered by a back injury to pace bowler Matt Henry, looked set to go eight tests without a win as England progressed to their seventh test win in a row and their 11th in 12 games since former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum left as captain and Stokes was installed as leader.

New Zealand are now unbeaten 11 home test series since 2017 when they were beaten 1-0 by South Africa.

It was the first time a side had won a test despite battling consecutively after their first innings since India triumphed in one of the best matches by 171 runs over Australia at Calcutta in March 2001.

The two other cases were by England over Australia at Sydney in 1894/95 and by England over Australia at Headingley in 1981.

England resumed their 258 chase for victory and a series clean sweep at 48–1 on the final day.

Nightwatcher Ollie Robinson left early and when opener Ben Duckett (33) nicked Henry, the home side’s belief that they could pull off a stunning win was palpable.

On a carrying delivery where wicket-keeper Tom Blundell took on the fast bowlers, Neil Wagner grabbed a wicket in his first over when Ollie Pope cut to Tom Latham on a wide second slip.

When Harry Brook ran off without facing a ball, the tourists were 80-5 and under immense pressure.

Root and Stokes survived close calls, but had struggled to 138-5 when Henry was forced to limp off the field after pulling up with a lower back injury during an over.

Soon after, Stokes showed remarkable pain with his troublesome left knee, but fought on to the last 116 balls, adding 121 for the sixth wicket.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images New Zealand’s Matt Henry is injured during day five of the second test.

Henry returned after lunch and was unlucky not to get the desperately sought breakthrough wicket in his second over after the break. Root led an airborne delivery through the staggered slip/trench cordon when he was on 75 and England 173-5, and in the same over, Stokes attacked and shoved one high to a jumping Daryl Mitchells who fell behind at first slip, who couldn’t hold.

However, Wagner retired both batters in quick succession and when Henry had taken Stuart Broad, England still needed 43 to win with two wickets to go.