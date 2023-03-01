Sports
Black Caps defeated England in the Second Test to level series in Basin Reserve
Second Test, Day Five, Basin Reserve: England declared 435-8 and 256 (Joe Root 95; Neil Wagner 4-62, Tim Southee 3-45) lost to New Zealand 209 and 483 with one run.
New Zealand have achieved the most stunning victory in their Test cricket history.
The Black Caps beat England by one point at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday to tie the series 1-1.
They became only the fourth team in men’s test cricket history to win after being forced to follow suit by their opponents. It was only the second time in the 2494 men’s test matches in history that a match was decided by one point, after the West Indies beat Australia in Adelaide in 1993.
After cutting the visitors down to 80-5 in the first session of the final day, New Zealand saw Joe Root (95) and Ben Stokes (33) add 121 for the sixth wicket to seemingly take victory,
READ MORE:
* Black Caps vs England: ‘Everything to play for,’ says Kane Williamson as final push host
* Kane Williamson landmark marked by 26th century in Second Test against England
* In numbers: Kane Williamson’s remarkable Black Caps test cricket career
But Neil Wagner retired both batters in quick succession and finally decided the result when he got number 11 James Anderson down the leg side by wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.
I saw it pretty well, and luckily it went clean, so yeah pretty happy, Blundell told Spark Sport about the winning catch.
SPARK SPORTS
Kane Williamson and Tom Blundell caused New Zealand to collapse on day four.
When Foakesy [Ben Foakes] skip it Beasties [Michael Bracewells] head I thought he would, but as this team has done in the past, we fight to the bitter end.
The Black Caps, hampered by a back injury to pace bowler Matt Henry, looked set to go eight tests without a win as England progressed to their seventh test win in a row and their 11th in 12 games since former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum left as captain and Stokes was installed as leader.
New Zealand are now unbeaten 11 home test series since 2017 when they were beaten 1-0 by South Africa.
It was the first time a side had won a test despite battling consecutively after their first innings since India triumphed in one of the best matches by 171 runs over Australia at Calcutta in March 2001.
The two other cases were by England over Australia at Sydney in 1894/95 and by England over Australia at Headingley in 1981.
England resumed their 258 chase for victory and a series clean sweep at 48–1 on the final day.
Nightwatcher Ollie Robinson left early and when opener Ben Duckett (33) nicked Henry, the home side’s belief that they could pull off a stunning win was palpable.
On a carrying delivery where wicket-keeper Tom Blundell took on the fast bowlers, Neil Wagner grabbed a wicket in his first over when Ollie Pope cut to Tom Latham on a wide second slip.
When Harry Brook ran off without facing a ball, the tourists were 80-5 and under immense pressure.
Root and Stokes survived close calls, but had struggled to 138-5 when Henry was forced to limp off the field after pulling up with a lower back injury during an over.
Soon after, Stokes showed remarkable pain with his troublesome left knee, but fought on to the last 116 balls, adding 121 for the sixth wicket.
Henry returned after lunch and was unlucky not to get the desperately sought breakthrough wicket in his second over after the break. Root led an airborne delivery through the staggered slip/trench cordon when he was on 75 and England 173-5, and in the same over, Stokes attacked and shoved one high to a jumping Daryl Mitchells who fell behind at first slip, who couldn’t hold.
However, Wagner retired both batters in quick succession and when Henry had taken Stuart Broad, England still needed 43 to win with two wickets to go.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/sport/cricket/black-caps/300818430/black-caps-beat-england-in-second-test-to-level-series-at-basin-reserve
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Black Caps defeated England in the Second Test to level series in Basin Reserve
- China is not happy with the US Department of Energy’s report on the origin of Covid-19
- Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group sued for rigging Tokyo 2020 Olympics bid – BBC News
- Stupa Ropes in Sports Authority of Goa and Dream Foundation for WTT Star Contender Goa 2023
- England make Test cricket great again, even if they lose
- We need to turn India into a table tennis destination: Sathiyan | More sports news
- IND: 45-5 (11.2) | IND VS AUS 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE Cricket Score & Updates: India Lose Half Their Match As Iyer Leaves | Cricket news
- Putin acknowledged “losses in our ranks” in a speech to Russian security officials
- Wizards go to the top of the Wisbech Table Tennis League Premier Division
- Buy custom Tyka cricket shirts + uniforms online
- Settlers riot in West Bank villages after Israelis killed – BBC News
- Wizards go to the top of the Wisbech Table Tennis League Premier Division