Cricket club brings out a fusion of community and entertainment





The Front Range Cricket Club aims to bring the sport of cricket to light and nurture a welcoming community

Cricket is at the top of the ranking of the most popular sport in the world. It is second only to football, according to an article from World Atlas, but finding a cricket team in Colorado can be challenging. The Front Range Cricket Club opens its arms to anyone interested in joining an inclusive group of cricket enthusiasts. Founded in 2010, the club welcomes beginners looking to discover new sports ground or experienced players looking for an inclusive place to expand their skills. Their mission is to spread awareness about the complicated sport while fostering a positive environment. Cricket is an outdoor sport consisting of two teams of eleven players each. The object of the game, as in other sports, is to score more points than the opposing team by making runs. A batter completes a run by running across the field to the opposing wicket. Two wickets – three sticks called stumps, connected and stuck in the ground – are on opposite sides of the pitch, the area in which the batters stand. A hard leather ball is thrown or bowled out of bounds by the bowlers as the batters try to hit the ball away from the wickets. Bowlers can practice a plethora of methods to eliminate the batters, such as catching the ball or knocking the wickets. Each time a batter is out, they are replaced by a new player from the batting team until ten of each team’s eleven batters are out. The bowling team then becomes the batting team and play continues. “Cricket is a complex and strategic sport that requires a lot of skill and knowledge to play at a high level, but it can also be played by beginners who are just starting to learn the basics,” said Front Range member Rahul Ahire cricket club. Regardless of gender, age or skill level, the Front Range Cricket Club has an open invitation to all and is an excellent way to find a unique community, Ahire said. “It’s been a great way to meet new people, make friends and develop social connections,” Ahire said. “It also offers the opportunity to play and practice cricket with others who share a passion for the sport.” Due to the scarcity of cricket games in Colorado, the Front Range Cricket Club has become a hub for the community. Many of the members have a special connection to cricket and are looking for a place to discover their passion. Through mentorships and training opportunities, members have a group of like-minded people they can connect with, Ahire said. Mentorships are a critical part of the club. Players guide each other through skill-building exercises and have become a tight-knit group. According to Ahire, they have inspired each other to not only become better cricketers, but also to be more involved in the community. Members participate in events and volunteer in their local communities. They also participate in competitions. The club won the Colorado Cricket League T20 Champions title in 2021, giving them a push to practice and improve their skills as a team. They will compete in the upcoming statewide tournament hosted by the Colorado Cricket League. To answer questions or join the club, a message can be sent to the Front Range Cricket Club’s Facebook or Instagram account.

