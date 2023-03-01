Five minutes with… table tennis enthusiast Mike Sunderland

The time was when table tennis was a popular game played in holiday camps, youth clubs and church halls.

We had several competitions in Cumbria.

But how is the game going now? I thought it was time to catch up with someone who might be able to tell me, so I prepared questions for Mike Sunderland, who, with the help of fellow enthusiast Peter Leahy, came up with the following.

Well, thanks Mike for participating, so can you start by telling me a little bit about your own involvement in table tennis from early introduction to current involvement?

I started at home, as my parents were both tennis and squash players, so during the school holidays we would move the dining table into the hallway, set up a row of books to serve as a net and spend hours fighting!

From this background (at the age of 13) I joined a youth club and was adopted by the 18 year olds to play on the club’s table tennis team.

The next highlight in my TT a sports career was second place in the high school annual tournament and the school champion at age 15.

That was followed by early retirement until I was 56 years old, when I (with other Kirkby Stephen enthusiasts) founded the Kirkby Stephen Table Tennis Club and started playing League Table Tennis.

I am currently secretary of the Kirkby Stephen TT Club and a Level2 coach, working at both Kirkby Stephen and Appleby Grammar schools and a number of local primary schools as a TT coach and launching the TTKidz TT program launched by Table Tennis England.

Looking at the wider province, how is table tennis doing and has Covid had an impact?

Well, I’ve spoken to Peter about the county scene and he believes the pandemic has had some impact. All play stopped for an extended period of time. When it resumed, we found that a number of juniors had Zoom classes in the evenings and couldn’t commit to table tennis, others had drifted away or just aged and weren’t interested in coming back, and there was no hiring of new juniors possible for 12-18 months.

Have clubs declined in number and therefore competitions have disappeared or are there areas where the game is particularly flourishing?

There are currently two active leagues in Cumbria: Kendal and Barrow. Each has two divisions and both are considerably smaller in player numbers, number of divisions, etc. than they were 10 years ago.

This is true across the province as far as I understand it. Too few juniors, too many players over 40. There is a small club in Carlisle and there are some areas of involvement in other parts of the county through some youth activities at a school or two, some thriving U3A groups, a single club in the village hall or a table available for table tennis.

Is Cumbria typical of the game at national level or are other areas/counties thriving?

There are thriving clubs all over the country. I would say Natland (albeit small) is one of these, but the real test is whether we can sustain the development by recruiting more people willing to volunteer as coaches, helpers, committee members, tournament organizers etc.

We need to provide junior players with a progression path from 5-7 year old beginner to teenage elite player. That requires our current offering to be maintained for many years, which has proven to be a very difficult challenge for our sport.

The Bishop Auckland Club is a great example of how quickly things can go downhill.

I think the decline of youth clubs and boys’ clubs has had an effect, because a lot of young people got involved in that in the beginning?

The decline in junior participation is due to a lack of coaching from local clubs over an extended period of time, a lack of table tennis in schools and an underlying lack of in-depth coaching resources.

Cartmel Priory School once had a thriving table tennis club as a few teachers were very enthusiastic, ditto with Queen Katherine School in Kendal, which hosted Junior League competitions in the 1980s.

When the teachers involved in table tennis leave, the sport in the school dies. The same goes for clubs. If the coach continues, no coaching will take place.

How are clubs across the country trying to sign new players?

Barrow has a Junior League and Kendal has recently started a junior league with now 2 divisions

Barrow and Kendal offer junior coaching, which is essential for junior participation.

Does the county have a coaching system for the younger players already involved?

We are now making good progress with the juniors, but we are rebuilding from a very low base. There are three juniors from Barrow League and two from Kendal League who have won their respective age groups in the England Schools Table Tennis County competition for Cumbria who will attend the National schools competition in April.

Is there a County team as such involved in inter-county matches and have we ever produced top county players?

Cumbria apparently had a provincial TT association until the mid 1980s. It shut down due to a lack of volunteers to run it, the geographic spread of the county, and the lack of people involved in the game in large parts of the county.

However, we have a player from Cumbria, from Tebay, born from the Kirkby Stephen TT Club, who last year represented England’s ASPIRE junior side, winning a singles and a doubles silver medal against Scotland, Ireland and Wales and winning the Junior.

In addition, last month a team from Ormesby, in the North East (Jake Haygarth) won the Junior British League, Premier Division Championship.

We rarely see table tennis on TV. Do you think more exposure in this area of ​​the media would help attract more players?

The national governing body – Table Tennis England – has used their game for the past five years and we play on the professional and international TT circuits, with some outstanding players competing in World Championships and the Olympics.

However, we rank 12th in the top 40 countries that compete in table tennis, which is impressive when you consider that countries like China, Japan and South Korea have time trial as their national sport.

If a generous benefactor left Cumbria Table Tennis a ton of money, how do you think it should be spent?

Money is not an issue as local venues are affordable 3 seniors and 2 or free for juniors is an example of club night charges or 10 for a junior day of coaching in the morning and a fun but competitive tournament in the afternoon.

There are not enough coaches willing to invest time in developing player groups or individuals. Many clubs in Cumbria do not have a junior section or volunteer coaches, which is the secret to success.

So if a large amount of money is introduced into Cumbria Table Tennis we will need to invest in some professional coaches, pay them to support the existing clubs and start up programs like TT Kidz, aimed at 7-11 year olds, in schools or club . Setting up opportunities across the province. As far as I know Cumbria does not have a single professional TT Coach.

Or pay the schools – junior and senior – to add the inclusive sport of table tennis to their curriculum, to give students the opportunity to discover the game of TT and not just stick to the big FIVE – football, rugby, cricket , hockey and korfball .