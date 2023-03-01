Cricket Australia hits record attendances in 2022-23





The governing body of Cricket Australia (CA) has secured record-breaking attendances for the sport in the 2022-2023 season. A total of 2,400,755 fans through the turnstiles in CA’s action portfolio, the highest figure for top level cricket in Australia for any season on record, beating the former high of 2,349,326 who came to matches during the 2017 season -2018 . The number includes attendance at the men’s and women’s national team home series, both the Big Bash League (BBL) Men’s and Women’s Twenty20 competition, and the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup – which took place in Australia in October and November . The figure is not surprising given the addition of attendances from the World Cup, which featured 45 matches, and also the fact that the previous two Australian cricket seasons have been severely disrupted by the Covid-19, both in terms of scheduling and attendance. pandemic. CA has also claimed that a total cumulative audience – both broadcast and streaming – of 44.45 million watched high-profile cricket in 2022-23. In particular, the BBL “brought an 11% increase in viewership across all platforms”, with the final between the Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat being watched by an average audience more than 30% higher than the previous year’s final. Meanwhile, for the men’s test match action, 24 sessions (each day is split into three) were watched by an average of over 1 million nationally. In addition, CA’s social media channels “attracted 485.33 million video views and 93.31 million engagements over the domestic season.” Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, said: “This record-breaking 2022-23 season reflects the support for the T20 World Cup, the achievements of Australia’s women’s and men’s teams and the popularity of the Big Bash Leagues. “These figures demonstrate the passion of cricket fans of all ages and the enormous reach the game enjoys as our national sport.” It was announced earlier this month that the BBL final – as mentioned above – produced a record audience for Foxtel, the pay TV operator and domestic rights holder, of over 1.3 million. The season-ending game on February 4 was watched by an average audience of 548,000 people across Foxtel’s linear channels and the Kayo streaming platform. The figure made it the BBL’s most-watched game during Foxtel’s coverage, breaking a previous record from the 2011–12 season. The final also drew large ratings on free TV, with commercial broadcaster Channel Seven securing a metro audience of 502,000. A record 53,886 fans, meanwhile, attended Optus Stadium to watch the home team win from the last ball, the largest crowd at any BBL final – and even any one-day cricket match in Perth. This season has been hailed as a comeback for the T20 competition after years of declines in viewership and viewership. The above figures come less than two months after CA announced that the BBL will be reduced in size as part of a new AUD 1.51 billion ($1 billion) broadcast deal with Seven and Foxtel. The seven-year deal, which runs from 2025 to 2031, will see the BBL reduced from 61 games to 43 per season in an effort to address reduced audiences and TV ratings. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportcal.com/media/cricket-australia-hails-record-attendance-figures-in-2022-23/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos