Harmeet, Sanil go into the second round of qualifiers





Indian paddlers Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty made it through the second round of World Table Tennis (WTT) Star Contender Goa qualifiers in contrast on Monday. Harmeet, ranked 141 in the world, withstood a tough challenge from Englishman Tom Jarvis, ranked above him at 121, in the first round of the qualifiers, while Shetty (210) won his round match fairly comfortably against compatriot Yashansh Malik. Harmeet lost the first game but held the upper hand after that and despite a fight back from Tom, the Indian was able to close in a tight finish. He won the best of five games 3-2, with the scores 9-11 12-10 12-10 11-13 and 12-10 in his favour. Shetty stormed through his match, beating Yashansh 3-0 (11-3 11-3 11-8) in no time. Harmeet said: “Very happy to win this game because I’ve played him three times. All the previous times it went to the deciders and I lost twice 9-11 and this is the third time and even that was decent close to. “But I’m happy that I was able to come out on top this time. I hope I can continue my form in the coming games.” In mixed doubles, four teams advanced to the main draw after winning both of their qualifying rounds. Two of them were Korean couples. India’s Snehit Suravajulla and Diya Chitale lost to German pair Patrick Franziska and Shan Xiaona 1-3 (5-11 5-11 13-11 8-11), who then defeated England’s Samuel Walker and Ho Tin-Tin 3 -1 (11-6 8-11 11-9 11-7), to advance to the round of 16. Japanese duo Mizuki Oikawa and Miyu Nagasaki also won the main draw, beating Indian Ronit Bhanja and Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 (11-8 11-8 11-8) in the second qualifying round. They had caused one of the biggest upsets of the day before, knocking out French pair Felix Lebrun and Prithika Pavade 3-2 in the first round. The French were the top seeds in mixed doubles in the qualifiers. The third mixed doubles pair to advance was Cho Daeseong and Nayeong Kim of Korea, who defeated Manush Shah and Sreeja Akula of India 3-2 (3-11 7-11 11-5 11-5 11-9) in the second round. Earlier, Manush and Sreeja had won their first round against compatriots Vidit Desai and Prithoki Chakraborti 3-0 (11-1 11-2 11-5). Koreans Ganghyeon Park and Hyobin Yoon became the fourth and final team to reach the mixed doubles main draw. They defeated India’s Yashaswini Ghorpade and Payas Jain 3-1 (11-9 11-9 5-11 11-5) in the second round. While the Koreans had won the Romanian pair of Cristian Pletea and Adina Diaconu in the first round, Yashaswini and Payas beat compatriots Jeet Chandra and Swastika Ghosh at the same stage. The first session of the qualifiers also saw some great battles by some young Indian rowers. The first was from Ronit Bhanja, who fell to 35-year-old towering Czech journeyman Lubomir Jancarik, ranked 114 in the world, 2-3 (11-5 9-11 7-11 11-2 10-12). The second was by Anirban Ghosh, who lost to another seasoned campaigner, Romain Ruiz of France. Romain defeated a brave Anirban 3-2 (11-8 11-7 7-11 8-11 11-8) in the first round of the qualifiers. A total of 200 players from 30 countries will participate in the tournament, including at least five top-20 players in both the men’s and women’s singles.

