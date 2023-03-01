Golfers ready to compete in Wyoming Cowboy Intercollegiate





PALM DESERT, California. The University of Colorado men’s golf team resumes the spring season here Tuesday, playing in the three-day, 16-team Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate. But the first day will have its challenges. Weather Tuesday was perfect, mid to upper 60’s, clear skies, negligible wind. The same is predicted for Thursday’s second round and Friday’s final round. But on Wednesday in between, heavy rains were expected to begin overnight and not ease until early afternoon, and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were forecast. It is the second event this spring for the Buffaloes, currently ranked No. 47 in the nation (No. 58 by Golf week); Colorado is the top ranked team here. CU finished second in Wyoming’s World Match Play Championships here the first week of February, held on the same course, the Classic Club’s 7,305-yard, par-72 course. Four sophomores and one freshman will make up the lineup here: sophomore players Dylan McDermott , Justin Beaver , Tucker Clark And Jack Holland along with rookie Hunter Swanson . Two other Buffalo sophomores compete individually here, Frederick Eisenbeis And Jack Hughes . “Everyone is excited to begin the medal game portion of the spring,” said CU head coach Roy Edwards said. “Despite the difficult weather back home, we did a great job on our last trip to California and the last few days. We have a special group of guys on the team who are competitive, talented and confident.” Wednesday’s round was scheduled to start at 7am from the No. 1 and 10 tees, but with the weather expected, the start will be pushed back to 8:30am for the shotgun variety. COMMENTS: Other top-ranked teams competing here include Cal State Fullerton (No. 81), Fresno State (No. 88), Utah (No. 104), Texas State (No. 115), UC Irvine (No. 118), and host Wyoming (No. 124) McDermott set three school records in the fall, the first for the lowest fall average at 69.67 (better than Biwer’s 70.07 last year). He finished the fall season with a school-record 13 consecutive rounds of par or better (eight sub-par), and also set the mark for most consecutive sub-par tournament appearances with six. After this event, the Buffs will be inactive until the last week of March when they play back-to-back tournaments, the Oregon Duck Invitational (March 26-27) and Stanford’s The Goodwin (March 30-April 1).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2023/2/28/mens-golf-golfers-set-to-compete-in-wyoming-cowboy-intercollegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos