Sports
New Zealand v England cricket score: NZ win stunning test by one run
England became just the fourth team in Test history to lose after forcing the follow-on, with New Zealander Neil Wagner sacking last man James Anderson to seal a memorable one-point victory in Wellington.
In a match that is sure to go down as one of the most gripping matches ever seen in the grand old format, it was England stumbling to the line with Anderson pushing Wagner down the leg side to leave England 256 behind on hunt for 258.
It was a staggering close to proceedings and saw Ben Stokes men join the Australian Classes of 1894, 1981 and 2001 as the only sides ever to suffer defeat after sending the opposition straight back to bat.
Stokes made that decision after taking a 226-run lead in the first innings, but lost control of the game as the Black Caps batted with brilliant determination to take things deep into day five.
England appeared to have won the game a few times, as Joe Root (95) led a 121-run partnership with Stokes and when Ben Foakes mated 33 gave chase to seven runs of success. But New Zealand refused to lie down and scrapped relentlessly to bring the game to its nerve-racking denouement.
Wagner was a hero with figures of four for 62, dismissing both Stokes and Root in the space of four balls, then showed nerve of steel to let Anderson fall behind when a misjudgment could have cost him everything. He was also on hand with a heavy catch that did for Foakes, just as the Surrey glove man seemed to rise above the drama.
It was only the second defeat England have suffered under the management of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum in 12 games and, like almost everything they’ve done since taking over the reins, it came in stunning fashion.
The seeds of England’s defeat were sown by the top order, who contributed some wayward and loose dismissals, but they were nearly saved by Foakes and Leach.
It took 43 when they came together, putting the ball firmly in New Zealand’s field, but Foakes was excellent at guarding the attack and chopping off the goal.
Leach was happy to reprise the role he made famous at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes as Stokes pulled off a smash win with his not out of 17 balls.
Foakes took a firmer approach as he took the required runs in single digits and it was a big shock when he made a mistake and dragged Southee down to the fine leg.
When Anderson broke the thick atmosphere with a swing of a boundary, leaving one to draw and two to win, everyone at heart knew the result was just one ball away.
That ball fell in favor of New Zealand, so that Anderson could barely pull himself out of the fold. He didn’t even call for DRS and accepted his fate and England’s as the Black Caps celebrated lavishly.
Leach, who had hit 71 minutes and 31 deliveries for his only not out, stared off into the distance at the end, now in the midst of one of England’s most captivating wins and one of their most draining defeats.
There will certainly be a debate over the wisdom of the follow-up decision, especially given Stoke’s knee problem and his inability to bid more than two overs in the match. England’s remaining bowlers were certainly baffled by New Zealand’s stubborn resistance in the second innings, but still they will regret the way they failed to kill the game on day five.
Questions can also be asked about umpire Chris Gaffaney, who opted not to call Wagner for a ball when he dragged a side down the leg side just before sending Anderson out.
At any other point in the game, such a margin call would hardly register a flare-up of attention, but at a point where the extra point would have tied the scores, it might not be so easily forgotten.
England will reflect that things could have been simpler, if less exciting, had it not been for a sloppy first hour that cost them four wickets for 27.
Night watchman Ollie Robinson lasted just three overs, opener Ben Duckett flashed to slip his feet into concrete and Ollie Pope was totally unconvincing for his 14. But most costly was losing in-form Harry Brook without facing a ball to see.
He was tricked into a crazy single by Root, left for dead on the non-striker’s end. With four centuries in his last five Tests, including 186 in the preceding innings, his accidental sacrifice was a blow to the body.
Root went a long way to make amends before following Stoke’s lead and falling straight into Wagner’s short-ball trick. That set up a blockbuster finish, beating England at the decisive moment.
