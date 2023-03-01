



PICTURE: Host New Zealand recorded a thrilling one-point victory over England on Day 5 of the Second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images New Zealand took a stunning victory over England on Tuesday in a thrilling finish at the Basin Reserve. The victory was one for the record books as the hosts took a nerve-wracking one-point victory over the visitors on Day 5 of the Second Test. The victory in Wellington saw the Kiwis level the two-match Test series at 1–1. Neil Wagner paved the way for what seemed like an impossible task. On a sunny day at the Basin Reserve, Wagner took four wickets and took two catches to lead the hosts to a record win. Not only was it the fourth win in Test cricket history by a team asked to be followed up, but the win also moved the Kiwis onto the list of narrowest wins by runs in Tests. New Zealand became only the second team to win a Test by a single run. The last time a team recorded a one-point victory was in January 1993 when the West Indies beat Australia by one point in Adelaide. New Zealand are not new to these exciting finishes in Test cricket, with the Kiwi side in the top ten of the narrowest win list. In 2018, New Zealand recorded a thrilling four-run victory over Pakistan in Abu Dhabi. Smallest wins by runs in Test cricket: 1. The West Indies beat Australia by one point in Adelaide in January 1993 2. New Zealand beat England by one point in Wellington in February 2023 3. England beat Australia by two points in Birmingham in August 2005 4. Australia beat England by three runs in Manchester in July 1902 5. England beat Australia by three points in Melbourne in December 1982 6. New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in Abu Dhabi in November 2018 7. South Africa beat Australia by five runs in Sydney in January 1994

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rediff.com/cricket/report/list-of-the-narrowest-wins-in-test-cricket-history/20230228.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos