Weidig Velazquez propels Bobcats at GCU Invitational





PHOENIX, Arizona The Montana State women’s golf team rewrote a slew of program records as it completed the GCU Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,100-yard GCU Golf Course on Tuesday. Directed by Scarlet Weidig Velazquez Montana State earned the invite’s lowest three-round score with an 8-under 208 (69-71-68), the lowest round in program history with a 1-under 287. Thursday’s results helped the Bobcats making a program-low 882, beating the 883-stroke tournament the Bobcats had at the Eagle Invitational last September. “I’m super proud of everyone’s game and finishing the round today,” the Montana State head coach said Brittany Basye said. “We always talk about finishing strong and everyone did today. We see scores that reflect hard work and smart play. They should be proud of their efforts today.” For the third time in her short, but illustrious career at Montana State, Weidig Velazquez put together three of the best rounds of golf in the program’s history. -under 69 in Monday’s opening round tied for ninth on his way to the best three-round score of the day. She flew on her last hole and gave her an 8-under 208 (69-71-68) that put her in a three-person medalist playoff. “When I started the hole I told myself to focus on the little things when I went to my driver,” said Weidig Velazquez. “As soon as that ball went to the green, I knew I was going to make that putt.” While she was pleased to finish the three-round tournament with her first eagle of the 2023 calendar year, little did Weidig Velazquez know that they actually moved into a tie for first place with that shot. “Once I got word that I was in a three-team playoff, I thought that was pretty sickening to know I had holed up for a shot at winning the tournament,” Weidig Velazquez “That’s a big wave.” Weidig Velazquez would fall short in the three-person playoff between GCU’s Tagiralani Luafalealo (8-under 208) and Louisiana Monroe’s Alessia Mengoni. Luafalealo would win to earn medalists. freshman Maddie Montoya finished her tournament with an even-par 72, giving her a three-round score of a 4-over 220 (72-76-72) to tie for 26th place. Senior Cameryn Basye moved up 10 positions on the final day with an even-par 72 that helped her achieve a three-round score of a 7-over 223. She carded five birdies, including three on the back nine, placing her in 41st place. Lauren Green And Jordan Briggs tied for 73rd with scores in three rounds of 17 over 233. “Our team mentality is so strong and so good right now,” said Weidig Velazquez. “Soon we will be winning a lot of events and finishing in the top five. Everyone did really well today, but we know we can do better. It’s exciting to see what we all can become when we see everyone’s scores.” “ “It’s so cool to have a team that supports you like that,” added Weidig Velazquez. Overall, the Bobcats’ score of 18 over 882 (296-299-287) was ninth out of 17 teams and second best of the five Big Sky Conference schools in attendance. The University of Louisiana Monroe won the team title with a tournament record of 19 under 845 (284-283-278). “We have yet to find our complete games and being out on grass will help,” said Basye. “The rust of winter is slowly working its way out.” The next event for the Bobcats is the Dr. University of Hawai’i Donnis Thompson Invitational, held at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, HI (Oahu) on March 6-7. Links to live results and tournament information will be uploaded to the women’s golf team schedule page at msubobcats.com.

