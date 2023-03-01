“Test cricket at its best”: how Neil Wagner sealed New Zealand’s dramatic victory over England. Watch





New Zealand beat England by 1 point on Tuesday to win the second Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, leveling the two-match series at 1-1. Neil Wagner was the star of the show for the Kiwis as he took four wickets, including James Anderson’s deciding wicket. With England needing just two runs to beat the series, Wagner aimed for Anderson with short balls and was rewarded when New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell made a diving catch to make history. WHAT A GAME OF CRICKET New Zealand won by the narrowest margins… This is test cricket at its best #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/cFgtFBIkR4 Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 28, 2023 It was only the fourth time a team won a test after being asked to follow, and the first time for New Zealand. England succeeded twice, against Australia in 1894 and 1981, while India defeated Australia in 2001. It was the first time England had lost a test after forcing their opponents to follow suit. During the final two harrowing days, a chaotic test match returned to New Zealand. England were on course for victory after declaring their first innings at 435-8 and then knocking out New Zealand for 209. Former skipper Kane Williamson dragged New Zealand back into the Test with an excellent 132 in their second innings 483 on Monday, leaving England 258 to win. “Great performance, hats off to everyone, everyone kept fighting.” said Wagner, who finished 4-62. “Those are the hallmarks of this team, they played well, credit where due, but we found a way to contribute.” Blundell, playing tricks of 38 and 90, was delighted to hold the tumbling catch. “Well seen and fortunately it went clean. Pretty happy,” said the wicketkeeper. (with AFP inputs) Featured video of the day Watch: Axar Patel and his wife Meha visit Baba Mahakal Temple in Ujjain Topics mentioned in this article

