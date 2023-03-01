O’Toole, Patterson Headline Postseason All-Ivy Honors for Track & Field





PRINCETON, New Jersey Following the completion of the Ivy League Indoor Heps on Sunday, student-athletes on the men’s and women’s teams were recognized with postseason All-Ivy honors. Justin O’Toole , Victoria Patterson And Anna Jordahl-Henry received All-Ivy recognition. while O’Toole and Rachel Marsh were praised for their academics and named to the Academic All-Ivy Team. O’Toole represented the men with a First Team All-Ivy selection after his majestic first-place finish in the 800 meters. His time of 1:49.86 set a new facility record as he became the first person to break 1:50 at Leverone Field House. He was also recognized for his academics, as he was named to the Academic All-Ivy Team. The financial economics major has a 3.59 GPA. After placing first in both the 3,000 and 5,000 meters, Patterson was named a First Team All-Ivy for both events for the women. She set impressive times of 9:27.40 and 16:08.42 respectively, earning both gold medals. Jordahl-Henry was named Second Team All-Ivy after winning a silver medal in the women’s high jump. Her 1.73 mark was good for second place in the event and helped her earn the recognition. Marsh received the Academic All-Ivy nod for her performance both on the track and in the classroom. The psychology student with a GPA of 3.64 also placed 10th in the 200-meter sprint at the Indoor Heps. Click HERE for a full recap of the Indoor Track & Field Championships, including results and highlights. The Lions return to action next weekend at the IC4A/ECAC Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The activities start on Saturday morning. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Cross Country by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsXCTF), Instagram (@culionsxctf) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

