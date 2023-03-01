EWU spring football schedule begins April 7





FOOTBALL

2/28/2023 3:30 PM Eagles returned to Roos Field for 13 practices and the annual Red & White Fight

CHENY, Wash. Eastern Washington University Football announced its spring 2023 schedule on Tuesday. The Eagles will take to the red turf at Roos Field in Cheney for 13 practices beginning Friday, April 7 and ending with the annual Red-White Game on Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. As many as 42 returning winners from the 2022 brief will compete in Cheney as the Eagles are expected to return up to six starters on offense and eight on defense from last season. Head coach Aaron best enters its seventh year at the helm with a career record of 44-25 and three NCAA FBS Playoff appearances, including a trip to the championship game in 2018. The team announced in February that it was hiring four new assistant coaches ready to make their EWU debut this spring: Eric Sanders (linebackers), Jeff McDaniels (wide receivers), Hayden Foelie (line of attack) and Brandon Johnson Farrell (going backwards). The Rood-Wit Game at Roosveld is free and open to the public. Football schedule spring 2023 EWU* Friday April 7

Saturday April 8

Monday April 10

Wednesday April 12

Friday April 14

Saturday April 15

Monday April 17

Wednesday April 19

Friday April 21

Saturday, April 22 (competition)

Monday April 24

Wednesday April 26

Thursday April 27 2023 Red & White Game Friday, April 28 (5 p.m.) * Practice schedule subject to change. All training sessions except Saturday start at 3 p.m. Saturday practice starts at 10am Media availabilities EWU will host media availability prior to the training at 2.30pm on the following dates: Friday April 7

Wednesday April 12

Wednesday April 19

Wednesday April 26 The team will also be available at the close of scrimmage on April 22 and Red-White Game on April 28. All availability is at the EWU Student-Athlete Academic Success Center next to Reese Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goeags.com/news/2023/2/28/football-ewu-spring-football-schedule-to-begin-april-7.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos