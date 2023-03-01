



DURHAM That has been announced by the ACC senior Jonah Niesenbaum will compete as the No. 1 seed in the 285-pound weight class heading into the ACC Championship in Raleigh on Sunday. The Allentown, Pa. native earned the top seed in the heavyweight class and will receive a first-round bye, automatically advancing to the semifinals. Niesenbaum will face the quarterfinal winner between No. 4 Jacob Slinger of Pittsburgh and No. 5 Brandon Whitman of North Carolina. Ranked 17th nationally, Niesenbaum finished the regular season with a 24-3 ledger, including wins over both Slinger and Whitman in conference action. Senior Vincent Bakker will compete as the number 5 seed for the Blue Devils at 197 pounds. Baker will face the number 4 seed in Virginia’s Michael Battista in the first round. This will be the couple’s first meeting this season. Two wins in the tournament will earn the Roswell, Georgia, one of four automatic bids to the NCAA Championships. Duke’s remaining wrestlers from Ethan Grimminger , Logan Aggin , Jarred Papsy , Patrick Roland , Logan Ferrero , Gabe dinette And Luke Chakonis will all be No. 6 seeds going into the tournament. Each weight class champion and runner-up at the 2023 ACC Championship will receive All-ACC recognition. In addition to ACC honors, student-athletes will compete for berths and placement in the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships, held March 16-18 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The ACC has been assigned 33 auto sleepers and hopes to earn several more big selections. The first round of action in Sunday’s Championship kicks off at 11 a.m. at Reynolds Coliseum. The semi-finals are scheduled at 1 p.m., followed by the consolation finals at 3:30 p.m. and the consolation finals at 5 p.m. Championship matches are scheduled at 7:00 PM, followed by the awards ceremony. Tickets are $10 for adults (19 and older; ACC students get in free with school ID) and $7 for youth 18 and under. Group sales (15 or more) cost $5 each. Tickets can be purchased online HERE. ACC Network and ACC Network Extra schedule nearly 10 hours of live coverage from 11am to 9pm ACC Network Extra will stream the early and consolation rounds of both Mat 1 and Mat 2, with the 7pm finals for live linear broadcast on ACC Network. 125 lbs 1. Jarrett Trombley, NC state

2. Eddie Ventresca, Virginia Tech

3. Jack Wagner, North Carolina

4. Colton Camacho, Pitt

5.Patrick McCormick, Virginia

6. Ethan Grimminger duke 133 lbs 1.Micky Phillippi, Pitt

2. Sam Latona, Virginia Tech

3. Kai Orine, NC state

4. Jace Palmer, North Carolina

5. Marlon Yarbrough II, Virginia

6. Logan Aggin duke 141 lbs 1. Cole Matthews, Pitt*

2. Ryan Jack, NC State

3. Lachlan McNeil, North Carolina

4. Tom Crook, Virginia Tech

5. Dylan Cedeno, Virginia

6. Jarred Papsy duke 149 lbs 1. Caleb Henson, Virginia Tech

2. Jackson Arrington, NC state

3. Jarod Verkleeren, Virginia

4. Tyler Badgett, Pitt

5. Zach Sherman, North Carolina

6. Patrick Roland duke 157 lbs 1. Austin O’Connor, North Carolina

2. Bryce Andonian, Virginia Tech

3. Ed Scott, State of NC*

4. Dajon Casto, Pitt

5. Jake Keating, Virginia

6. Logan Ferrero duke 165 lbs 1.Holden Heller, Pitt

2. Justin McCoy, Virginia

3. Matthew Singleton, NC State

4. Connor Brady, Virginia Tech

5. Joey Mazzara, NC

6. Gabe dinette duke 174 lbs 1. Mekhi Lewis, Virginia Tech*

2. Alex Faison, NC State

3. Luca Augustine, Pitt

4. Michael Goldfeder, North Carolina

5. Victor Marcelli, Virginia

6. OPEN 184 lbs 1. Trent Hidlay, State of NC*

2. Hunter Bolen, Virginia Tech

3. Gavin Kane, North Carolina

4. Neil Antrassian, Virginia

5. Reece Heller, Pitt

6. Luke Chakonis duke 197 lbs 1. Nino Bonaccorsi, Pitt*

2. Andy Smith, Virginia Tech

3. Isaac Trumble, NC State

4. Michael Battista, Virginia

5. Vincent Bakker duke 6. Max Shaw, North Carolina 285 lbs

1. Jonah Niesenbaum duke 2. Owen Trephan, NC state

3. Hunter Catka, Virginia Tech

4. Jacob Slinger, Pitt

5. Brandon Whitman, North Carolina

6. Ethan Weatherspoon, Virginia * – Defending ACC Champion To stay up to date with Blue Devils wrestling, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/28/DukeWRES”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/28/niesenbaum-earns-no-1-seed-as-acc-wrestling-championship-brackets-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos