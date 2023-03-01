University of Oklahoma Athletics





Seven Sooners received their pre-seeds for the Big 12 Wrestling Championships, the conference announced Monday. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with the first session, followed by a Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning session before concluding with the Big 12 finals on Sunday at 8 p.m. CT. The first three sessions will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the championship round will be broadcast on ESPNU. Mosha Schwartz is Oklahoma’s highest-ranked wrestler, earning No. 2 at 141 pounds in his third appearance at the conference championships. On his way to his fourth appearance in a conference championship, Joey Silver earned the seventh seed in the 125-pound weight class. Last season, Prata defeated former All-American Taylor LaMont (Utah Valley) in his opening game. At Virginia Tech, Prata eclipsed back-to-back third places at the ACC Championships. Michael Moore returns to the Big 12 Championships where he is seeded sixth at 149 pounds. In the 2021 championship, Moore finished second, falling 7-6 behind top ranked Boo Lewallen. The redshirt senior has posted a 13-6 record this season. Gerrit Nyenhuis was placed fifth in the 165-pound division. Nijenhuis is contesting the conference championship after posting a 13-5 record in his first season with OU. Making his Big 12 Championships debut, Tate Picklo received the fifth seed in the 174-pound weight class. In its first season as a starter, the Oklahoma Mustang has posted a 19-6 record, including three victories against top-25 opponents. In the 184-pound division, Kegan Moore was selected as the sixth seed. As the seventh seed in the 2022 Big 12 Championships, Keegan earned fourth place and an NCAA berth. Josh Heindselman will be the sixth-seeded heavyweight in his third straight trip to the conference championship. The redshirt junior has finished fourth and sixth in his previous two appearances at the Big 12 Championships, leading him to two NCAA berths. Wyatt Henson will compete in the 133-pound division, but has not placed in the pre-seeds. Henson has compiled a 13-11 record in his first season with Oklahoma. Jared Hill will make his first appearance at the Big 12 Championships at 157 pounds. The sophomore posts a 14-8 record, including a run of six straight wins. Carson Berryhill did not receive a seed, but will struggle at 197 pounds for the Sooners. Turned into a starter midway through the season, the Tuttle, Oklahoma product has recorded a 5-11 record. The Sooners have won 24 conference titles in program history, including a thrilling comeback win in 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2023/2/28/seven-sooners-seeded-for-big-12-wrestling-championships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos