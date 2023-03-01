ACC Women’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Award Winners





GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Virginia Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey is the ACC Coach of the Year, highlighting the 2022-23 All-ACC Womens Basketball Team and award winners. The 2022-23 All-ACC team was determined by the league’s head coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel. Florida State earned two season awards, as first-year guard TaNiya Latson was named ACC Rookie of the Year, while second-year forward Makayla Timpson earned ACC Most Improved Player honors. Dukes Celeste Taylor received ACC Defensive Player of the Year laurels, while NC States Saniya Rivers was named ACC Sixth Player of the Year. Kitley becomes the third straight two-time winner of the ACC Player of the Year award after Louisville’s AD Durr and Dana Evans won back-to-back through 2018-2021. Kitley is the only ACC player to average a double-double this season as she ranks fourth in the conference with 18.8 points per game and a league-best 10.7 rebounds per game. The Summerfield, North Carolina native has posted a conference-best 18 doubles this season, including each of her last four games to help Virginia Tech cap off a double bye in this week’s Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. Kitley won ACC Player of the Week four times this season, the most of any player. Latson is the first Seminole to claim ACC Rookie of the Year honors. The Miami native leads the ACC in points per game (21.3) and looks set to become the first ACC freshman to average more than 20 points per game since Wake Forest’s Tracy Connor (20.6) in 1993. Earlier this season, Latson became the first ever ACC player to win conference weekly honors in consecutive weeks. The guard is responsible for seven of the ACC’s 13 30-point appearances this season. She scored a season-high 34 points twice during the regular season and set a personal conference-high of 32 on January 1 against Georgia Tech. Latson won the ACC Rookie of the Week award, a league record 10 times this campaign. Taylor finished the regular season with 58 steals on a Duke team that leads the ACC and is third nationally in scoring defense with 50.9 points per game. The Valley Stream, New York native recorded six games with four or more steals, including a six-steal attempt in a win over Oregon State on November 27. the annual prize. The guard is the first Blue Devil to earn the Defensive Player of the Year award since Lexie Brown in 2018. Ivey becomes the first Notre Dame coach since Muffet McGraw in 2016 to win ACC Coach of the Year. Ivey led the Fighting Irish to a 15–3 conference record and its first ACC regular season title since 2019. Notre Dame enters the postseason with 24 wins and has been in the top 10 all season. Rivers finished the regular season with an average of 8.5 points and 1.9 steals, which ranks ninth in the ACC. The Wilmington, North Carolina native scored a season-high 22 points in a major non-conference win at Iowa in early December. Against conference opponents, Rivers averages 2.2 steals per game, ranking fourth in the ACC. Rivers joins Diamond Johnson (2022) and Bonae Holston (2009) as NC State players to be named the sixth player of the year. Timpson averaged 13.4 points per game and ranks 19th nationally in blocks per game with a clip of 2.16, bettering last season’s averages of 6.6 points and 1.0 blocks. The Edison, Georgia native has posted 25 double-digit games this season, including a career-high 25 points in a victory over Miami on Dec. 21. Timpson is the first Seminole to win the Most Improved award since its inception in 2019. The series is set for the 46th annual Ally ACC Womens Basketball Tournament, taking place Wednesday (March 1) through Sunday (March 5) at Greensboro Coliseum. Tournament play begins with first-round action on ACC Network on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and wraps up with the championship game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN. 2022-23 All-ACC Women’s Basketball Team Player of the Year: Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech

Defensive Player of the Year: Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke

Rookie of the Year: TaNiya Latson, G, Florida State

Coach of the Year: Niele Ivey, Notre Dame

Sixth Player of the Year: Saniya Rivers, So., G, NC State

Most Improved Player: Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State All-ACC first team Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech 1447 points

Olivia Miles, So., G, Notre Dame 1385

TaNiya Latson, Fr., G, Florida State 1304

Hailey Van Lith, Jr., G, Louisville 1156

Georgia Amoore, Jr., G, Virginia Tech 1083

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse 1060

Deja Kelly, Jr., G, North Carolina 1037

Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke 898

Sonia Citron, So., G, Notre Dame 878

Alyssa Ustby, Jr., G, North Carolina 710 All-ACC Second Team Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State 700

Jewel Spear, Jr., G, Wake Forest 676

Diamond Johnson, So., G, NC State 394

Haley Cavinder, Sr., G, Miami 364

Destiny Harden, Gr., F, Miami 326

Amari Robinson, Sr., F, Clemson 310

Camryn Taylor, Sr., F, Virginia 292

Maddy Westbeld, Jr., F, 285 Notre Dame

Kennedy Todd-Williams, Jr., G, North Carolina 279

Taylor Soule, Gr., F, Virginia Tech 220 Full defensive team Celeste Taylor, Sr., G, Duke 227

Mykasa Robinson, Gr., G, Louisville 195

Elizabeth Kitley, Sr., C, Virginia Tech 163

Makayla Timpson, So., F, Florida State 153

Dyaisha Fair, Sr., G, Syracuse 81 All-freshman team TaNiya Latson, G, Florida State 374

Taina Mair, G, Boston College 251

Tonie Morgan, G., Georgia Tech 162

Ruby Whitehorn, G, Clemson 120

K. K. Bransford, G, Notre Dame 82 ACC most improved Makayla Timpson, Florida State 292

Dontavia Waggoner, 160 Boston College

Camryn Taylor, Virginia 86 ACC sixth player Saniya Rivers, NC State 226

Lauren Ebo, Notre Dame 211

Dasia Gregg, Virginia Tech 119 ACC Coach of the Year Niele Ivey, Notre Dame 211

Add Lawson, duke 142

Kenny Brooks, Virginia Tech 137

