Budnik and Doogan Featured at A-10 End of Season Awards





NEWPORT NEWS, Va. The University of Richmond women’s basketball team has the honor of spotlighting junior Addie Budnik and freshmen Maggie Doogan on the Atlantic 10 Conference End of Season Award list, announced Tuesday by the league office. Born in Highland Park, Illinois, Budnik was named to both the All-Conference second team and the All-Academic team. This season, the junior hit the buzzer-beater three-pointer for the win over Ball State on December 20, 2022, and racked up a career-high 28 points on near-perfect shooting from the field against Tarleton State on December 21, 2022 at the Puerto Rico Clásico. She was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week after posting her second career double-double against Longwood on December 11, 2022, with 15 points and 13 rebounds, in addition to four assists and four blocks on the season. Ahead of the 2022–23 season, she was named to the Preseason A-10 First Team Selection, named the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop and opened the season with 21 points, two points short of her career high, 7 rebounds and 3 assists with Liberty on November 7, 2022. She finished the regular season ranked third in the A-10 in Blocks (49) and blocks per game (1.81). With a .466 field goal percentage, she averaged 12.7 points per game, 1.1 steals per game, and 5.6 rebounds per game over 27 games. A resident of Broomall, Pennsylvania, Doogan found her groove in the Spider from five this season. As a freshman, she averaged 11.1 points per game, 24.9 minutes, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks in 20 games. She hit a three-pointer against Liberty for her first collegiate points on November 7, 2022 and posted six points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists against Mount St. Mary’s on November 10, 2022. Against Idaho on November 26, 2022, she set game-highs in points (13), rebounds (5), assists (3) and minutes (24). In her first game back from injury this season, she posted 12 points and seven rebounds against Loyola Chicago on January 4, 2023. She posted her first career double-double against Rhode Island on January 18, 2023 and her second against George Mason on January 21 January 2023. She had the honor of being named A-10 Rookie of the Week twice (23-01-23, 30-01-23) and recorded career highs, minutes, field goals, three-pointers made and attempted, free throws and assists against Saint Joseph’s on January 29. 2-23. Finally, the highlight went on an eight-game double-digit scoring streak, scoring in double digits from 1/18/23-2/18/23. The Spiders are back in action at the A-10 Women’s Basketball Championship March 1-5 in Wilmington, De. Seeded at No. 5, the Spiders have a bye on the first day of the tournament and play their first game on March 2 at 1:30 PM against the winner of No. 12 Dayton and No. 13 VCU, scheduled for March 1 at noon . The Spiders is streaming on ESPN+ and tickets can be purchased on theA-10 Championship pageor the women’s basketball page.

