Sports
Big Ten Announces Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Honors
The Big Ten Conference announced the winners of the 2023 Big Ten Mens & Womens Indoor Track and Field Championships on Tuesday, as selected by the conference head coaches. The championship meeting was held last weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Wisconsin Jackson Sharpearned Mens Track Athlete of the Championships honors, while NebraskasJonah Wilsonwas selected as Field Athlete of the Championships and Badgers head coachMike Byrnewas named Big Ten Coach of the Year.
MinnesotaAmir Youngwon Women’s Track Athlete of the Championships while teammateShelby Frankwas selected as the championship field athlete and Michigan’s head coachKevin Sullivanwas named the Big Ten Coach of the Year.
Sharp received his first Track Athlete of the Indoor Championships award after successful victories in the 3000 meters (7:51.53) and 5000 meters (14:07.80). Wilson claimed the shot put title with a winning throw of 20.85 yards. He is the third straight Husker to take home the award after Alex Talley last season. Byrnes earned his second Mens Coach of the Year honor after leading the Badgers to their 2023 title.
Young claimed her first career Track Athlete of the Indoor Championships honors after taking home first in the 60 meters (7.18) and 200 meters (23.31). Frank was named the indoor championship field athlete after finishing first in the weight throw (24.14). Sullivan was awarded his first Women’s Coach of the Year honor after leading the Wolverines to their first title since 2016.
The Big Ten Conference office recognizes one student from each team as Honorees for the Sportsmanship Award. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical conduct. In addition, the students must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. These students are now candidates for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, as the conference office will honor one male and one female student from each institution at the end of the school year.
The Big Ten announce Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year and Freshman of the Year following the conclusion of the NCAA Championships, scheduled for March 11-12 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico
Men’s Indoor Athletics & Field Honorees
Track athlete of the championships
Jackson Sharp, Sr., Wisconsin
Field athlete of the championships
Jonah Wilson, Sr., Nebraska
Coach of the Year
MICK BYRNE, WISCONSIN
Women’s Indoor Track & Field Honorees
Track athlete of the championships
Amira Young, Sr., Minnesota
Field athlete of the championships
Shelby Frank, So., Minnesota
Coach of the Year
Kevin Sullivan, Michigan
Unanimous selection in ALL CAPS
Men’s Indoor Track & Field Sportsmanship Honorees
Aiden Ouimet, Illinois
Austin Haskett, Indiana
Quintin Lyons, Iowa
Cole Johnson, Michigan
Jalen Nelson, State of Michigan
To Steinforth, Nebraska
Alex Kenish, Ohio State
Darius Smallwood, Penn State
Justin Becker, Purdue
Chris Serrao, Rutgers
Jason Swarens, Wisconsin
Women’s Indoor Track & Field Sportsmanship Honorees
Olivia Howell, Illinois
Hope Purcell, Indiana
Katie Petersen, Iowa
Michaela Bracken, Maryland
Savannah Sutherland, Michigan
Lauren Freeland, State of Michigan
Lauren Hansen, Minnesota
Jenna Rogers, Nebraska
Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State
Zoey Goldstein, Penn State
Bryanna Craig, Purdue
Cassidy Johnson, Rutgers
Olivia Roberts, Wisconsin
