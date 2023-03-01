Big Ten Announces Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championships Honors





The Big Ten Conference announced the winners of the 2023 Big Ten Mens & Womens Indoor Track and Field Championships on Tuesday, as selected by the conference head coaches. The championship meeting was held last weekend at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Wisconsin Jackson Sharpearned Mens Track Athlete of the Championships honors, while NebraskasJonah Wilsonwas selected as Field Athlete of the Championships and Badgers head coachMike Byrnewas named Big Ten Coach of the Year. MinnesotaAmir Youngwon Women’s Track Athlete of the Championships while teammateShelby Frankwas selected as the championship field athlete and Michigan’s head coachKevin Sullivanwas named the Big Ten Coach of the Year. Sharp received his first Track Athlete of the Indoor Championships award after successful victories in the 3000 meters (7:51.53) and 5000 meters (14:07.80). Wilson claimed the shot put title with a winning throw of 20.85 yards. He is the third straight Husker to take home the award after Alex Talley last season. Byrnes earned his second Mens Coach of the Year honor after leading the Badgers to their 2023 title. Young claimed her first career Track Athlete of the Indoor Championships honors after taking home first in the 60 meters (7.18) and 200 meters (23.31). Frank was named the indoor championship field athlete after finishing first in the weight throw (24.14). Sullivan was awarded his first Women’s Coach of the Year honor after leading the Wolverines to their first title since 2016. The Big Ten Conference office recognizes one student from each team as Honorees for the Sportsmanship Award. The students chosen are individuals who have distinguished themselves through sportsmanship and ethical conduct. In addition, the students must be in good academic standing and have demonstrated good citizenship outside of sports competition. These students are now candidates for the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award, as the conference office will honor one male and one female student from each institution at the end of the school year. The Big Ten announce Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year and Freshman of the Year following the conclusion of the NCAA Championships, scheduled for March 11-12 at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico Men’s Indoor Athletics & Field Honorees

Track athlete of the championships Jackson Sharp, Sr., Wisconsin Field athlete of the championships Jonah Wilson, Sr., Nebraska Coach of the Year MICK BYRNE, WISCONSIN Women’s Indoor Track & Field Honorees

Track athlete of the championships Amira Young, Sr., Minnesota Field athlete of the championships Shelby Frank, So., Minnesota Coach of the Year Kevin Sullivan, Michigan Unanimous selection in ALL CAPS Men’s Indoor Track & Field Sportsmanship Honorees Aiden Ouimet, Illinois

Austin Haskett, Indiana

Quintin Lyons, Iowa

Cole Johnson, Michigan

Jalen Nelson, State of Michigan

To Steinforth, Nebraska

Alex Kenish, Ohio State

Darius Smallwood, Penn State

Justin Becker, Purdue

Chris Serrao, Rutgers

Jason Swarens, Wisconsin Women’s Indoor Track & Field Sportsmanship Honorees Olivia Howell, Illinois

Hope Purcell, Indiana

Katie Petersen, Iowa

Michaela Bracken, Maryland

Savannah Sutherland, Michigan

Lauren Freeland, State of Michigan

Lauren Hansen, Minnesota

Jenna Rogers, Nebraska

Adelaide Aquilla, Ohio State

Zoey Goldstein, Penn State

Bryanna Craig, Purdue

Cassidy Johnson, Rutgers

Olivia Roberts, Wisconsin

