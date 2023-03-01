Love Medals, Blue Devils finish second at Dorado Beach Collegiate





GOLDEN, Puerto Rico Three Blue Devils finished fifth or better on the final individual standings William Love earned his first medalist at the Dorado Beach Collegiate on Tuesday. As a team, Duke secured second place with a 54-hole team score of 828 (-36), completing eight shots at Cincinnati’s winning pace. Love followed up his 9-under 63 in Monday’s second round with a 65 (-7) on Tuesday, en route to a 199 (-17) 54-hole score. With his win, Love set a freshman and program record for score to par and a freshman record for total score, while also setting the first sub-200 54-hole score for a Duke freshman. His 199 is the second best in program history, trailing only one Alex Kleiney who recorded a 197 (-16) at the Louisville Cardinal Challenge in 2018-19. HOW IT HAPPENED As a team, Duke shot an 8-under 280 in Tuesday’s final round.

Ian Siebers turned in the Blue Devils’ low round of the day to record a 4-under 68. His final round was bogey free and the junior used a string of three consecutive birdies on the back nine to finish in the third consecutive day in the 60’s to finish . The junior from Bellevue, Washington finished the tournament at 202 (-14) and third solo.

turned in the Blue Devils’ low round of the day to record a 4-under 68. His final round was bogey free and the junior used a string of three consecutive birdies on the back nine to finish in the third consecutive day in the 60’s to finish . The junior from Bellevue, Washington finished the tournament at 202 (-14) and third solo. Ethan Evans also finished in the 60s for the third consecutive day after a 3-under 69 on Tuesday. The freshman came back from two early bogeys to birdie three of the last four holes up front to make the turn at 2-under. Evans reached a low of 4-under on a birdie on the par-3 13th hole before back-to-back bogeys slowed the low-scoring day. He responded with a birdie on the par-4 17th to finish tied for fourth with a 54-hole score of 204 (-12).

also finished in the 60s for the third consecutive day after a 3-under 69 on Tuesday. The freshman came back from two early bogeys to birdie three of the last four holes up front to make the turn at 2-under. Evans reached a low of 4-under on a birdie on the par-3 13th hole before back-to-back bogeys slowed the low-scoring day. He responded with a birdie on the par-4 17th to finish tied for fourth with a 54-hole score of 204 (-12). The last underpowered lap of the day arrived courtesy Daniel Choi . The freshman recovered from a slow start 1-over through his first nine holes, making birdies on both back-nine par-5s and the par-4 17th en route to an 1-under 71 on Tuesday. The Westlake, Texas native earned his second top-25 finish of the season tied for 21st on 210 (-6).

. The freshman recovered from a slow start 1-over through his first nine holes, making birdies on both back-nine par-5s and the par-4 17th en route to an 1-under 71 on Tuesday. The Westlake, Texas native earned his second top-25 finish of the season tied for 21st on 210 (-6). Luke example signed to an even par 72 on Tuesday. After starting on the third hole, the New York, NY native played his first nine holes of the morning at 1-under. Sample scored two more birdies before finishing his tournament tied for 31st on 213 (-3).

signed to an even par 72 on Tuesday. After starting on the third hole, the New York, NY native played his first nine holes of the morning at 1-under. Sample scored two more birdies before finishing his tournament tied for 31st on 213 (-3). Also for duke Kelly Chinn signed for a 1-over 73 to finish tied for 31st on 213 (-3).

signed for a 1-over 73 to finish tied for 31st on 213 (-3). William Love , competing as an individual, started the day tied for third and immediately went into the red with a birdie on the 230-yard, par-3 13th. The Atlanta, Georgia freshman played bogey-free golf as he added another birdie at No. 17 to make the turn forward at 2-under. Love carded five straight pars before exploding for a 5-under stretch over four holes, including eagles at No. 6 and No. 9. He finished his third round with three straight pars to claim individual medalists on 199 (-17).

, competing as an individual, started the day tied for third and immediately went into the red with a birdie on the 230-yard, par-3 13th. The Atlanta, Georgia freshman played bogey-free golf as he added another birdie at No. 17 to make the turn forward at 2-under. Love carded five straight pars before exploding for a 5-under stretch over four holes, including eagles at No. 6 and No. 9. He finished his third round with three straight pars to claim individual medalists on 199 (-17). Jimmy Zheng the other Blue Devil who entered individually drew a 2-over 74 on Tuesday to finish his tournament tied for 24th place at 211 (-5). COMMENTS Duke finished in second place, behind only Cincinnati, in a 14-team field that included two top-25 teams and six top-100 squads.

The Blue Devils’ team score of 36-under is the fourth-best team score ever in program history.

As a team, Duke finished with the second-best scores on par-3s, par-4s, and par-5s, at +7, -7, and -41, respectively.

The Blue Devils made the most birdies of any team, with 79 over three days.

Ian Siebers led all individuals for scoring on par-4s at 7-under.

led all individuals for scoring on par-4s at 7-under. With his two eagles on Tuesday, William Love the tournament ended tied for most eagles by an individual.

the tournament ended tied for most eagles by an individual. Love set freshman program records for score to par and total score while setting the first sub-200 54-hole score by a Duke freshman. Love also set the program record for score on par and now holds the second-best total score in program history and the second sub-200 total score in program history.

With his 202 (-14), Siebers recorded new season lows for both total and score to par. His 202 is tied for sixth in program history.

Ethan Evans posted the third-lowest score to par by a freshman in program history with his 12-under and ranks fourth for total score by a freshman after his 204.

posted the third-lowest score to par by a freshman in program history with his 12-under and ranks fourth for total score by a freshman after his 204. Evans has now carded six consecutive rounds under par, dating back to the last event of the fall schedule at the end of October. QUOTES “I came in [the tournament] knowing my game was in a great place, so I knew I had to play with confidence and trust everything I do, and I did that really well. It was cool to look at the standings and see how everyone played so well and use that as motivation to get even more out of each round and get even more out of each round.” William Love

“It was fun to go low. Played solid golf all week and was confident in what I did well. Good to see the team making a lot of birdies too, with William taking the win, and it bodes well for us to the rest of a busy spring.” junior Ian Siebers NEXT ONE The Blue Devils will return to the course in a week and travel to No. 2 Pinehurst to participate in the Wake Forest Invitational on March 6 and 7. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on Blue Devils men’s golf by searching “https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/28/DukeMGOLF”. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/2/28/mens-golf-love-medals-blue-devils-finish-in-second-at-dorado-beach-collegiate.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos