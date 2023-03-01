English cricket faces racism scandal as hearing begins

A much-anticipated hearing examining accusations of racism that disgraced England cricket’s most successful county team began Wednesday, with former and current internationals set to testify before a disciplinary panel in the coming week.

It is the next phase of a scandal that erupted when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq went public claimed he had been subject to racist harassment and bullying during two spells at the club between 2008 and 2018.

Rafiq’s complaints reached the British Parliament where he tearfully testified before lawmakers calling English cricket institutionally racist and leading to Yorkshire losing sponsors and briefly winning the right to host international matches at his home, Headingley Stadium, over his reaction to the scandal.

Despite seven of Rafiq’s 43 allegations being upheld following an investigation and Yorkshire apologizing for Rafiq being a victim of racist harassment and harassment, the full report was not published and did not lead to any of the club hierarchies underwent disciplinary action. following an internal investigation.

As a result, in June charges of disreputation were issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board against seven individuals with previous connections to the Yorkshire Cricket Club, who were also charged.

Only one of former England captain Michael Vaughan will appear at the independent Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London.

Rafiq claims that Vaughan told him and a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian descent that there were too many of you, that we should do something about it during a match in 2009. Vaughan categorically denies the allegation. .

Another former England batsman, Gary Ballance, who now plays for Zimbabwe, has already admitted he has been charged with using racially discriminatory language. The other five John Blain, Tim Bresnan, Andrew Gale, Matthew Hoggard and Richard Pyrah have said they will not attend the hearing.

Yorkshire has admitted four charges and will also not take part in the hearing.

The ECB said last month that the admitted allegations included failure to address systematic use of racist and/or discriminatory language over an extended period of time and failure to take adequate action regarding allegations of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour.

Adil Rashid, the spinner currently representing England in a one-day international series in Bangladesh will appear as a witness in the hearing via video link.

Rashid has confirmed Rafiq’s claim against Vaughan, who took a break from media work following the allegations.

The hearing will take place before a three-person panel and will run until March 9.

On Wednesday, the ECB outlined its case against Hoggard and Bresnan, two former England bowlers, as well as Blain. Rafiq, a former England Under-19 captain, was one of the witnesses.

Bresnan was accused by the ECB of using racial slurs against Rafiq’s sister, Amna, and referring to Rafiq and Asian teammates Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as the brothers and you.

Bresnan denied the allegations. He said the term brothers was used, but not in a racial or discriminatory context, and described his use of the term brothers or bro in WhatsApp messages or group chats as part of his defense. He also insisted that he had no recollection of using the phrase you lot.

Hoggard was also accused of referring to Rafiq and other Asian players as you and using the term TBM (token black man) towards teammate Ismail Dawood.

Hoggard admitted to using the phrase you fate, but denied using it to identify a group of ethnic minority players. He also admitted to using the phrase TBM or symbolic black man, but denied it had any racist or discriminatory intent.

ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy said it was more likely that Bresnan, Hoggard and Blain used the alleged racist phrases for a number of reasons, including the systematic use of racist or discriminatory language during the relevant period in Yorkshire.

The scandal sparked a huge amount of self-examination in English cricket, mainly over its record of inclusiveness and its dressing room culture and massive leadership change for Yorkshire, a record 33-time provincial championship winner.

Roger Hutton and Mark Arthur resigned as chairman and CEO respectively in November 2021. Under Hutton’s replacement, Lord Kamlesh Patel, Yorkshire announced the departure of 16 people including director of cricket Martyn Moxon and Gale the head coach and a series of reforms which led to the club becoming an international venue again .

Headingley hosted a test match between England and New Zealand in June last year.

The ECB set up an anti-discrimination unit in the wake of the scandal, conducted a study into dressing room culture in England’s men’s and women’s teams and made a financial pledge of £25 million (then $33.3 million) over a period of of five years to support actions to improve equality, diversity and inclusion.

Improving diversity in the boardroom was one of the goals, along with helping people from different backgrounds progress into professional teams.

