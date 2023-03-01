Ex-PAK cricketer blasts BCCI after ICC anchor called Indian Cricket Council | Cricket

The Asia Cup feud is likely to end in March, with latest reports suggesting that the 2023 edition of the tournament will be moved from Pakistan, though the country would retain hosting rights. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) had held a meeting in Bahrain earlier last month to discuss the matter, but no official announcements were made. During the talks, a former Pakistani cricketer criticized the BCCI over their Asia Cup stance in response to the anchor calling ICC – “Indian Cricket Council”.

The feud started last October when BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the ACC, revealed that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup and insisted that the venue be changed. PCB retaliated with a strongly worded statement, threatening to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup to be held in India.

The debate continued with veteran cricketers from both countries giving their take on the subject in interviews and talk shows. And while Pakistan eagerly awaited an end to the discussion at the Bahrain meeting, the official decision on the matter has been postponed until March, when ACC and ICC are likely to meet to discuss the matter.

During a conversation on YouTube channel ‘Nadir Ali podcast’, former Pakistani cricketer Abdur Rehman was asked about the Asia Cup feud and whether it is right for another country to host the match. “It shouldn’t happen,” he replied. When asked why, he said, “ICC comes under India.”

The anchor, mocking BCCI and digging at ICC, shockingly said: It’s the Indian Cricket Council. And Rehman nodded his head and said, “Exactly.”

“Those who work in ICC are all Indians. And 60-70 percent of the funds are also generated by India. Pakistan should leave because we want to play. We are not in a position to say no. We play so much cricket anyway in Dubai. If India doesn’t want to come, that’s fine, but we have to go there and answer with cricket,” he added.

Reports further claimed that Dubai has emerged as the alternate venue for the 2023 Asia Cup.