NCAA panel looks at shorter football games, calls player safety

College football leaders are meeting in Indianapolis this week to consider three rule changes that could shorten playing times and reduce the number of games played during games this upcoming season, an ongoing push to monitor player safety as the sport prepares for a 12-team College Football Playoff in early 2024.

The rule changes being considered included: running the clock after a first down is awarded, except in the last two minutes of either half; eliminating the ability for teams to call consecutive team timeouts; and carry over any mistakes to the next period instead of ending up with an untimed down.

Steve Shaw, NCAA football secretary, rules editor and officials coordinator, told ESPN Tuesday that the combined changes are estimated to reduce average playing time by seven to eight minutes and eight games.

According to Shaw, the past three regular seasons have averaged 180 games per game and typically last three hours and 21 minutes.

“About a year ago we started moving away from just worrying about the clock to plays per game, student and athlete exposures, and that has really become more the direction now, guided by our commissioners,” said Shaw. “With the focus on player health and safety and the CFP and extended playoffs, which could create more games for players, is it appropriate to look at what are these numbers of student-athlete exposures?”

The Rules Committee and Competition Committee will meet jointly this week and the Rules Committee is expected to announce any proposed changes on Friday, ultimately for approval by the Laws Oversight Panel in April.

Shaw said the idea behind the first-down substitution was to keep the game moving but maintain the uniqueness of the last two minutes of the half.

“To me, that’s a wonderful difference between the college game and the two-minute NFL game,” said Shaw. “Even though you may not have a timeout, when you make a first down you have a chance to get to the ball and take a snapshot. It makes for a thrilling end to the game.”

What’s not exciting is when the defense uses all three remaining timeouts to freeze the opposing kicker’s manageable 40-yard field goal attempt and he ends up making three straight kicks anyway. Eliminating a team’s ability to call consecutive timeouts would eliminate this scenario.

The proposed penalty change would affect the end of the first and third quarters by not extending them if a violation is accepted. Currently, if there is an accepted penalty for a violation on the last time-out of a quarter – by either team – the officials extend the quarter. Under this proposed change, they wouldn’t do that in Q1 and Q3; instead, they would run off the penalty kick and start the next quarter.

“That doesn’t happen often,” Shaw said. “But when it happens, you save time and save a game within the game.”

Troy Dannen, Tulane’s athletic director, the chair of the NCAA’s game committee, told ESPN that there is “very little opposition” to the proposed changes, but that more research needs to be done.

“While the idea of ​​reducing plays makes a lot of sense, I don’t know if anyone knows what the nominal number of plays is,” he said. “I might consider the three proposals living here as a starting point, not necessarily the end.

“Something more needs to be done [data on] injuries to look out for — are there more injuries in Game 12 than Game 1? Are there more injuries in the fourth quarter than in the first? I think that can be done over the course of the next season to inform if more steps need to be taken.”

While targeting remains one of the most talked about rules on fall Saturdays, Shaw said there likely won’t be any major rule changes this spring. He pointed to the fact that 16 violations were committed last year as proof that the rule works.

“That means there are fewer high hits,” he said. “That will be an area that we will continue to look at and talk about. Targeting is not going to go away. But the big picture, the targeting rule, does what we want it to do.”

Another possible rule change that has been discussed but has not received overwhelming support is restarting the game clock after an incomplete pass when the ball is ready for play. Currently the clock stops on an incomplete pass – and would continue to do so – but it would start again when the ball is put down and the referee walks away.

Shaw said this concept “could be more volatile” and that, unlike the other proposed changes that generate the most debate, the idea of ​​an incomplete pass could force teams to change their strategy after an incomplete pass to avoid being lose play.

Shaw said no one strives to hit a certain number of plays per game in college football.

“We don’t have that,” he said. “I think there’s a recognition that reducing student-athlete exposure is the right thing to do, especially if you have potential for more games, and let’s look at it after a year and see: was this a shot should we do It gives us the opportunity not to change the game drastically, but to keep watching and studying it.

“I don’t think this is a one-off topic that will go away after our rules committee meeting. I think this will be something [people] – especially the commissioners – will continue to look from a player health and safety point of view.”

When the CFP expands to 12 teams in 2024, it’s unlikely but possible that a team can play 17 games in a single season, including the conference championship game, first round game, quarterfinal, semifinal, and national championship — plus the 12-game normal season.

Dannen said player safety should continue to be the top priority regardless of the expansion of the CFP.

“The fact that we’re going to add a game or two for two to four schools, I think maybe gives us a push to look at this particular aspect of the game because it really hadn’t been looked at before,” he said. “…It seems that no matter what rules you change, coaches find a way to get what they want and adapt and so the rules try to catch up with the coaches. So I think this is a good step forward , assuming it keeps going, but it’s not an end game by any means.”