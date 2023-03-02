Novak Djokovic Beats Tallon Greek Track In Dubai | ATP Tour

Novak Djokovic did not play competitive tennis for a month ahead of this week’s Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Still, the world No. 1 appeared at his best in just his second match on Wednesday, as he dismantled Tallon Grepes 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals at the ATP 500.

Djokovic had shown his frustration in the first round on Tuesday during his three-set battle with Czech qualifier Tomas Machac in the first round, but the 35-year-old hit the target from the start on Wednesday against Greek track. Djokovic broke the No. 39-ranked Dutchman four times to race to an 82nd-minute victory against one of the players in form on the ATP Tour.

“It was a great night for me tonight,” Djokovic said in his court interview. “Yesterday I had to work really hard to win. Tonight, straight off the blocks, I think I was sharp. I definitely played better tennis than last night.

“Maybe the last three or four games weren’t the best to close the game, but I managed to find a good service in the end. I am very happy with the performance and the way I felt on the pitch, and hopefully tomorrow can go in the right direction.”

The five-time Dubai champion crashed 29 winners in a scintillating display of baseline hitting. Greek track, who entered the match with a 12-3 record for the season, could do little to counter Djokovic’s onslaught as the Serb comfortably maintained his record of never losing to the quarter-finals in 13 appearances in Dubai.

“[My level was] much closer to the best level tonight than yesterday,” said Djokovic. “I probably didn’t expect to play so well tonight, given last night’s game. But here we go, every day is a new day, a new chance, and I’m really happy to have played so well tonight.”

With the win, Djokovic improved his lead in the ATP Head2Head series against the Greek track to 2-0, after also beating the Dutchman in straight sets at the 2021 US Open. challenged an opponent with whom he had minimal experience.

“He has a lot of firepower in his game,” said Djokovic. “His serve and forehand, those are two of his favorite shots. He’s trying to dictate points from the back of the court with the forehand, and I knew I had to cut him off.”

Djokovic began his 378th week as No. 1 in the Pepperstone ATP rankings on Monday, surpassing WTA legend Stefanie Graf’s record for most weeks at the top of the sport. He will face Hubert Hurkacz in the last eight against fifth seed or qualifier Pavel Kotov.

In the final game of the day on Dubai’s center court, Daniil Medvedev turned in a rock solid performance, beating Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-2 for his 11th consecutive tour level win.

Medvedev, 27, is in a bid for his third ATP Tour title in as many weeks after his triumphs in Rotterdam and Doha, and he failed to meet a break point in his 65th-minute win against Bublik in Dubai. After the match, Medvedev acknowledged that his winning streak helps him cope with the physical strain of his busy schedule.

“I think trust is more important than [fatigue], because you don’t want to stop,” Medvedev said. “Unless you feel bad physically, of course. Doha was a bit difficult after coming from Europe. It’s a longer flight so I feel much better physically here in Dubai. [In Doha] I still managed to run well and play well, so I feel 100 percent ready and looking forward to my next races.

Medvedev remains undefeated in five tour-level encounters with Bublik. It’s just one of many dominant ATP Head2Head records the 27-year-old holds against some of the top players on the Tour.

Daniil Medvedev, undefeated ATP Head2Head Records (played at least four games)

However, the 17-time title holder on tour Medvedev does not have such a convincing palmares against his next opponent in Dubai. Borna Coric, who defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7(4), 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to play a quarterfinal against the third seed, leads Medvedev 4-2 in their ATP Head2Head series.