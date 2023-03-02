Who’s in, who’s out; watch a section by section Class A Minnesota Boys Hockey – The Rink Live

Section semifinals and title games are coming up this week, find out which teams are left and who has the best chance of making it to the state tournament in Class A with a section by section overview of Minnesota Boys Hockey.

Recent Scores:

No. 2 New Prague, 7 > Nr. 3 Albert Lea, 5

No. 1 Northfield, 6 > No. 4 Dodge County, 1

Upcoming Section Final:

No. 1Northfield vs. No. 2 New Prague

7 p.m. March 1 in Rochester, Minn.

No surprises here as the top two seeds head into the section title game. New Prague has an overall record of 16-10-1 having previously lost 3-0 to Northfield in December. The Trojans were also quite scared in the section semi-finals for Albert Lea, who fought well.

Northfield seem to have the advantage here as they have been playing very strong lately and have both the scoring and goalkeeping needed to progress to the state tournament. But don’t completely discount New Prague, as they upset the Raiders last year in 2OT in the section semifinals, then advanced to the state tournament, so these two teams definitely have some history.

Recent Scores:

No. 1 Orono, 2 > Nr. 8 Hutchinson, 1 (OT)

No. 7 Waconia, 3 > No. 2 Providence Academy, 7

No. 3 Delano, 3 > Nr. 6 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, 1

No. 4 Minneapolis, 8 > No. 5 SW Christian/Richfield, 0

Upcoming semifinals:

No. 1 Orono vs. No. 4 Minneapolis

February 28 at 6 p.m. in St. Louis Park

No. 3Delano vs. No. 7 Waconia

February 28 at 8 p.m. in St. Louis Park

This section got pretty chaotic over the weekend as seventh-seeded Waconia pulled off a big 6-3 upset over No. 2 Providence Academy. Eighth-seeded Hutchinson also brought first-seeded Orono into overtime, demonstrating that anyone can win this section. Minneapolis won 2A last year in 2022, but Orono and Delano could both win easily and Waconia is also a strong candidate for the dark horse.

Minneapolis forward Zander Zoia (5) celebrates his goal against Minneapolis with the bench during the first period Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Recent Scores:

No. 2 Luverne , 6 > Nr. 3 Mankato East, 2

No. 1 New Ulm, 4 > Nr. 4 Mankato West, 3

Upcoming Section Final:

No. 1 New Ulm vs. No. 2 Luvern

March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Gustavus Adolphus College

Luverne easily blows past Mankato East, who won the section last year in 2022. First placed New Ulm scrape past Mankato West in a narrow 4-3 win. New Ulm may be top of the table and may have beaten Luverne earlier this year (2-1 and 3-1), but the section final looks set to be a close one.

Mankato East/Loyola forward Andrew Sorbo (14) moves the puck away from goal against Mankato East/Loyola during the third period on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Recent Scores:

No. 1 Mahtomedi, 9 > Nr. 8 St Paul Johnson, 0

No. 2 Chisago Lakes, 5 > No. 7 South St. Paul, 0

No. 3 Two Rivers, 5 > Nr. 6 Simley, 2

No. 4 St. Paul Academy, 5 > No. 5 St Paul Highland Park, 2

Upcoming semifinals:

No. 1 Mahtomedi vs. No. 4 St Paul Academy

5 p.m. on February 28 at the Aldrich Arena

No. 2 Chisago Lakes vs. No. 3 Two Rivers

7:30 p.m. on February 28 at the Aldrich Arena

After the quarter-finals were held last week, the semi-finals are set to be played Tuesday night at Maplewood at the Aldrich Arena. Mahtomedi is the favorite to win the section after their previous run at state tournaments last year and their recent quarter-final scoring (9-0 over St. Paul Johnson). Chisago Lakes and Two Rivers should be a close game as they played a one-goal game (2-1 W to the Wildcats) earlier this month.

Warroad forward Daimon Gardner (13) slides against Mahtomedi goaltender Ben Dardis (32) with Mahtomedi defenseman Cavanaugh Bruner (2) during the first period on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Recent Scores:

No. 1 Little Falls, 3 > No. 4 Cambridge-Isanti, 2

Cathedral No. 3, 7 > No. 2 Monticello, 2

Upcoming Section Final:

No. 1 Little Falls vs. no. 3 cathedral

7 p.m. March 1 in Elk River

This could be an interesting section finale. Little Falls are the higher seed and have previously beaten Cathedral twice, but they haven’t played great in the last few games as the Crusaders have beaten their opponents in the quarter and semi finals. This could be a close game to determine who goes to the Xcel Energy Center in 2023 after Monticello won the 2022 section.

The Crusaders look at the ice and cheer for their teammates. Sydney Wolf / The Ice Rink Live

Recent Scores:

No. 1 Alexandria, 15 > Nr. 8 Breckenridge/Wahpeton, 0

No. 2 Fergus Falls, 9 > No. 7 Prairie Centre, 1

No. 3 Northern Lakes, 8 > Nr. 6 Willmar, 1

No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 > Nr. 5 Morris/Benson, 3 (OT)

Upcoming section semi-finals:

No. 1 Alexandria vs. No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek

7 p.m. at the MAC in St. Cloud

No. 2 Fergus Falls vs. No. 3 Northern Lakes

4:30 pm at the MAC in St. Cloud

Alexandria should be the favorite after winning the section last year in 2022 and now the number 1 seed in 6A. However, the Cardinals have not been the most consistent team this year, starting the season with a seven-game losing streak. Alexandria have beaten Fergus Falls twice this year, but they lost to Northern Lakes in December and have yet to play Wadena-Deer Creek in 2022-23. There could be some setbacks this year for sure, so be on the lookout in 6A.

Recent Scores:

No. 1 Hermantown, 3 > Nr. 4 Hibbing/Chisholm, 2

No. 2 Rock Ridge, 12 > No. 3 Duluth Denfeld, 1

Upcoming Section Final:

No. 1 Hermantown vs. No. 2 Rock Ridge

7 p.m. on March 1 at the Amsoil Arena in Duluth

Section 7A was very weird on Monday night. Hibbing/Chisholm nearly pushed Hermantown into overtime and Rock Ridge scored 12 goals over Duluth Denfeld. With some odd play from the Hawks and an extra strong performance from the Wolverines, the Section Finals could be a lot closer than some seem to think.

Rock Ridge players line up for a game against Sartell-St. Stephen at Bernick’s Pepsi Arena in Sartell, Minn. Sydney Wolf / The Ice Rink Live

Recent Scores:

No. 1 Warroad, 6 > No. 4Thief River Falls, 1

No. 2 East Grand Forks, 6 > No. 3 Detroit Lakes, 2

Upcoming Section Final:

No. 1 Warroad vs. No. 2 East Grand Forks

March 2 at 7 p.m. at Thief River Falls

East Grand Forks are a very good team, don’t get us wrong, but it will take a miracle to unseat Warroad as they continue their undefeated season in 2022-23.