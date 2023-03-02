Market madness | Table Tennis Showdown Tickets, Sat 15 Apr 2023 at 14:00





Join Union Market District, DC Fray and Playtime Project for our second annual Market Madness Table Tennis Tournament on April 15th from 2-6pm We welcome players of all skill levels and enthusiasts of all ages to come and test their reflexes with some ping pong to enjoy. benefit Playtime project. Whether you’re competing in the tournament or coming to cheer, enjoy food and drink from the great retailers of Union market plus live music from local artists. Playtime Project is a non-profit organization that provides transformative play experiences to children experiencing family housing in DC shelters. Learn more about Playtime project. Interested in sponsoring this event? Email us at [email protected] TICKET INFORMATION: Spectators/Friends of Players Free

Team Beginner (2 players) $50.00

Team Advance/Pro (2 players) $50.00 ENTERTAINMENT: EVENT SPONSORS: SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION: $5,000 – SPONSOR WINNER 10×10 square feet of space for a table/tent at the event

Logo on all promotional material and signage

Full page ad in District Fray Magazine

Tags on DC Fray Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts

Tag on Union Markets Instagram

Mention of the Union Market email newsletter $2,500 – SMASH SPONSOR Pop-up table at the event

Logo included on event signage

Half-page ad in District Fray Magazine

Tag on DC Fray Facebook and Twitter accounts $1,000 – SPIN SPONSOR Pop-up table at the event

Name listed on event signage

Quarter page ad in District Fray Magazine

Tag on DC Fray Facebook and Twitter accounts $500 – SERVE SPONSOR Name listed on event signage

Quarter page ad in District Fray Magazine

Tag on DC Fray Twitter account If you would like to become a sponsor, please email us at [email protected]

