How India’s pitch doctoring exploded in their faces
And Khawaja became the first Australian to pass 50 twice on tour. Unfortunately, Khawaja added to the number of Australian dismissals in this streak as he was caught 60 on the borderline.
Still, it was nearly three times as many as all of India’s batsmen managed and it should be the basis for a competitive test, though anything can happen to India’s mystique. Do you remember the 8-28 Australia lost in Delhi?
While the first two Tests lasted three days, this one threatened to last only two until Khawaja and Labuschagne got to work. It meant only 14 wickets fell on the first day, which should push this match to a third.
It is as if India has decided that five days is too long for a test in the age of Twenty20 cricket and short attention span. If they can squeeze Tests into three days by polishing their pitches and turning every ball into a potential wicket event, there will be more room to extend the IPL. Why stop at 12 weeks?
Twenty20 is where the money is and Australia is on board, with the players gearing up for their first test tour of India in six years by playing at the Big Bash.
The Gabba test against South Africa in December lasted in two exciting and frantic days and produced a hair-raising shootout by two of the best fast bowling attacks in the world.
Gabba curator David Sandurski issued an apology after the test.
The scorecards are here. You can’t deny it. It’s clearly not good enough for a game of this magnitude. Nobody wants to have a two-day test, he told News Corp.
All signs in the pre-season indicated it would be a fair wicket. But having said that, I’ve been around for a long time and I have to be better than that too. I must own that.
There will be no such regret from India who are utterly shameless when it comes to pitch doctoring. This is in contrast to England, which is utterly sanctimonious and lets snakes on or off depending on whether seam or spider is the power of their attack.
The only oversight of such shenanigans is for ICC match referees to judge the pitches, with the hollow threat of venues losing Tests if their strips are regularly bad. The Gabba field was rated below average.
However, there is no consistency. Remarkably, the Nagpur and Delhi fields were rated average by match referee Andy Pycroft.
He has been replaced by the no-nonsense Chris Broad, who was the match referee when Nathan Lyon made his Galle debut in 2011. Lyon claimed first innings figures of 5–34 on an overcooked pitch later judged poor by Broad.
It will be interesting to see how he rates this Indore field.
