How India’s pitch doctoring exploded in their faces

And Khawaja became the first Australian to pass 50 twice on tour. Unfortunately, Khawaja added to the number of Australian dismissals in this streak as he was caught 60 on the borderline.

Still, it was nearly three times as many as all of India’s batsmen managed and it should be the basis for a competitive test, though anything can happen to India’s mystique. Do you remember the 8-28 Australia lost in Delhi?

While the first two Tests lasted three days, this one threatened to last only two until Khawaja and Labuschagne got to work. It meant only 14 wickets fell on the first day, which should push this match to a third.

It is as if India has decided that five days is too long for a test in the age of Twenty20 cricket and short attention span. If they can squeeze Tests into three days by polishing their pitches and turning every ball into a potential wicket event, there will be more room to extend the IPL. Why stop at 12 weeks?

Twenty20 is where the money is and Australia is on board, with the players gearing up for their first test tour of India in six years by playing at the Big Bash.