What could mean the dismissal of Ferentzes, Doyle

Monday saw a potentially major development in the Iowa football discrimination lawsuit. The attorneys for seven Black former Hawkeye football players have unconditionally dismissed Kirk Ferentz (head football coach), Brian Ferentz (offensive coordinator), Chris Doyle (former strength and conditioning coach), and Gary Barta (athletic director) as defendants.

Three days earlier, Seth Wallace, coach of the Iowa linebackers, was dismissed as a plaintiff with prejudice, meaning he cannot be re-added to the lawsuit.

That leaves the University of Iowa and the Board of Regents as the remaining defendants.

What does that mean for the case and what does it tell us about what happens next?

Tom Newkirk, a Des Moines civil rights attorney and implicit bias specialist, offered valuable perspective in an interview Tuesday morning with the Des Moines Register.

The dismissal of individual defendants in a case like this could mean that the law simply does not support continued action against individuals, even though the Board of Regents’ overriding case against the state or university is perfectly valid, Newkirk said. Or it means that there is an expected (settlement) resolution of the claims by removing persons from the lawsuit.

I have sued the state a number of times over the years and have learned that naming the individuals, even if it is technically correct under the law, is not necessarily the best method of getting the state to solve a case .

Newkirk successfully sued the University of Iowa and secured a $6.5 million payout for clients Jane Meyer and Tracey Griesbaum following a jury trial surrounding Griesbaum’s 2014 firing as a hockey coach. That ordeal brought Barta, the Ferentzes, and other prominent Iowa coaches to the witness stand. This federal lawsuit, filed in Polk County in November 2020, has brought a lot of negative public pressure on Doyle and the Ferentzes for more than two years. But they also don’t want to admit wrongdoing, Newkirk said, by settling the case. Now that they’re off the case, the authority to settle rests with the University of Iowa and the Board of Regents.

What happens is that when you name one person or several individuals, you give those individuals the power to refuse to settle or dissolve, Newkirk said. If I’m Kirk Ferentz, and I have to approve a plea deal while I’m still a named defendant, I’m not going to do that if I know I didn’t discriminate against African Americans, for example.

Chris Doyle, even though he’s done some things that are inappropriate, even he won’t admit he’s racist or discriminatory, so why would he agree to settle? That is one reason why the individuals could be fired in this case.

Officially, the university declined to comment on the matter in a Tuesday response to the Register.

What’s next in the Iowa football discrimination lawsuit?

A potential settlement could already be in the works, but that’s not necessarily what’s going on, even though it’s very likely. By unconditionally acquitting the four defendants, Tulsa-based attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and his team could still try to bring any of them back into the lawsuit.

Two reasons they might be added back in, Newkirk said, are that a) the law is shifting in a way that they’re more confident they can take a person with them; or b), if a solution does not materialize as they hoped.

One of the expressed wishes of the seven remaining football players who sued the university Darian Cooper, Javon Foy, Marcel Joly, Aaron Mends, Jonathan Parker, Brandon Simon and Akrum Wadley was that Iowa put in place systems to prevent future incidents of racial prejudice (implied or openly) within the university and the football program. The 2020 Husch Blackwell Inquiry, convened by the university, concluded that the football program’s design and rules “perpetuated racial or cultural biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity.”

In the event that some kind of settlement is in the works, I certainly hope and the rest of Iowas hope that a big focus of this resolution will be not just on money, but on solving the problem, Newkirk said. Kirk and Brian could be completely innocent of openly biased behavior, but could participate in a system that allows it.

I know from personal experience, having dealt with (the University of) Iowa for many years, that they have a long way to go to address that issue. I hope this can be an incentive to finally get it right.