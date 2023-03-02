Rivard: game, pet, match – Tennis Canada

Pets are such an important part of millions of homes around the world.

And the tennis world is no exception. So much so that furry friends have become full members of quite a few tennis families.

In Bianca Andreescus’ 2019 breakaway season, we discovered one of the greatest players in Canadian tennis history. And her entourage: her parents and Coco, the cute toy poodle that everyone wants to pick up and cuddle.

More recently, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has been the face of the new Adopts pet adoption campaign launched by his foundation.

So if you’re wondering where I got the idea for this post, look no further.

In the same vein, about a year ago, in April 2022, our own Denis Shapovalov, who lives with dogs Nika (a nod to his sponsor?) and Lucky and cats Rosa and Zeus, founded ShapoShelter.

I am so excited to announce the launch of @ShapoShelter! I have a huge love for animals and over the years I have heard so many cruel stories about animals being so helpless and I have always wanted to do more to help them. pic.twitter.com/FVysqukLpe — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) April 11, 2022

With the platform I have, I think it’s perfect to give back and give these animals a chance, he told the Canadian press the week after the launch. Obviously, whatever followers I have, the more we post about these animals, all these followers and fans will see the stories of these animals. It just gives them a better chance of getting adopted and having their stories heard.

For ShapoShelter, he partnered with three animal rescues, including the Humane Society of Greater Miami, which he visited last year.

I’ve always wanted to help, he said. I’ve heard many cruel stories about how these animals are mistreated, and it’s really heartbreaking.

On their socials, Denis and his girlfriend, Swedish star Mirjam Bjorklund, rarely pass up an opportunity to pose with their pets.

True to himself, the Canadian chose a protective arctic wolf for the project’s logo.

When Denis first started on the ATP Tour, his wolf cuddly Storm was always at the center of his box with his coaches and mother Tessa Shapovalova.

He was even asked about it during an interview at the 2018 US Open. On the court, I like to think of myself as an arctic wolf. You are there alone, you are chasing your opponent and you are trying to beat him. I like to joke off the field. When it comes down to it, when I’m hunting, when I’m on the field, I’m pretty fierce, intense. I show my teeth. I am very emotional, very like a wolf, he said.

With generosity comes many, many friends. Literal.

Over the past year, ratings for Shapovalov’s matches have increased among four-legged viewers.

Dozens and dozens of tennis players have pets. Here are just a few examples, starting with Kevin Anderson of South Africa and John Isner of the US, whose respective companions Lady Kady and Magilarent are exactly proportionate in size to their owners.

Ball dogs

What could be more natural than a dog playing fetch?

The next logical step is, of course, to take the game to the tennis court, where there are always plenty of balls rolling. In 2015, the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand did just that in an exhibition match where Venus Williams and Svetlana Kuznetsova kindly went head to head.

At the 2017 Brazil Open in Sao Paulo, local favorites Marcelo Demoliner and Joao Zwetsch shared a clay court with rescue dogs. Skip to 0:25 to see the unexpected incident that delayed the game.

The following year, veterans Mansour Bahrami, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Henri Leconte and Mikael Pernfors relied on ball dogs Hattie, Tina and Melvin from the Canine Partners dog training association at the Champions Tennis tournament at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

They are everywhere!

In addition to tennis, animals also play other sports.

In the video below, you can see the butterfly that fell in love with Naomi Osaka and the pigeon that wanted to hang out with Rafa, as well as a bunch of other animals on a bunch of different playing fields. There are the usual birds, cats and dogs in tennis, baseball, soccer and football, as well as a few llamas, crocodiles and gorillas on fields, golf courses and ball diamonds. A cow even crosses the road during a cycling race.

Hubert’s hot shot

At the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, Hubert Hurkacz hit the shot of the month and possibly the entire season.

Caught in the middle of the court and facing down on a lob launched by Alexander Bublik, Hurkacz rushed to the baseline and, despite the distance between his racket and the ball, managed to hit a tweener down the line with his back to the net who was totally stunned. his opponent.

The usually cheerful Bublik could only smile at Hurkacz’s prowess.

A haka for Gasquet

No, Richard Gasquet and this Mori man show no disrespect.

The tennis player is happy because he just defeated Cameron Norrie to win a title, and the warrior is part of a group that performed a typical and unique ceremonial dance to present the winner’s trophy.

It all happened on January 14 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Many will recognize the traditional haka performed by the native Polynesian people. If you’re a fan of the All Blacks, you’ve seen the team do a hakaa Mori challenge before every game.

In this case, the haka was meant to honor Gasquet for winning his 16th career title and his first since June 17, 2018.

A beautiful California white

In Canada they were used to seeing tennis courts covered in snow.

But in Napa, California? Not so much.

Yet that’s exactly what the Californians were left with after a rare winter storm on Feb. 24.

How can you be sure that the top photo was taken there and not here?

Easy: we never let the nets hang!

Follow all our Canadians in action here.