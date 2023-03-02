Sports
Kelsi Lykens with tab to lead the Lehigh Field Hockey program
BETHLEHEM, Pa. After a nationwide search, Lehigh appointed Kelsi Lykens as the new hockey coach. A native of Pennsylvania, Lykens comes to Lehigh from the University of New Haven, where she built the program from scratch from its first season in 2017.
“I am honored to be named the next main field hockey coach at Lehigh University,” said Lykens. “I want Joe Sterrett, Sue Troyan, Stacy Shiffert, and Stephanie Palmieri for this phenomenal opportunity. I look forward to working with an athletic department and coaches who value personal growth, professional development and leadership. I can’t wait to build on the foundation and culture that the team has worked so hard to build over the years. It’s an exciting time to be a Mountain Hawk and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”
In six years with New Haven, Lykens oversaw the growth of a program that culminated in appearances in the Northeast-10 playoffs in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Chargers have won 19 games over the past two seasons after winning just seven had won in their first three years of varsity competition.
During the 2022 campaign, Lykens coached New Haven’s first two NFHCA All-Americans in Taylor Geaglone and Sophie Schreck. Geaglone was also recognized as the Northeast-10 Defensive Player of the Year.
In all, Lykens mentored 14 All-Conference players and seven NFHCA Senior All-Star Team selections at New Haven.
Following the 2022 season, Lykens was also honored by her peers with the NFHCA’s first-ever President’s Award, which recognizes non-board members who demonstrate exceptional service to the NFHCA and their fellow coaches through committee services and other initiatives.
In New Haven, Lykens student athletes also performed in class. New Haven won the NFHCA National Academic Team Award in five consecutive seasons. Forty-three student-athletes have landed on the NFHCA National Academic Squad since 2018, including 14 Scholars of Distinction.
“The search committee reviewed a pool of highly qualified candidates for the position of head coach, which is a testament to the hard work and success of Caitlin Dallmeyer and the student-athlete she coached during her tenure as our program director,” said Stacy ShiffertAssociate Director of Athletics who was on the search committee with Deputy Athletics Director Sue Troyan and hockey alumna and Athletics Partnership representative Stephanie Palmieri ’07.
“I believe that through Kelsi’s leadership, Lehigh will continue to see field hockey experience athletic success. Kelsi spoke of the qualities she values as a coach; relationship building, integrity, growth mindset and love of the game, all of which are related to our mission and vision as an athletic department. In addition, she greatly appreciates the academic focus of student-athletes.”
Prior to establishing the New Haven program, Lykens served as an assistant coach at Sacred Heart University for two seasons. She began her college coaching career at her alma mater, West Chester University, where she helped lead the Golden Rams to a PSAC Championship in 2014.
In addition to her collegiate experience, Lykens also coached for a local Connecticut club hockey team as an U14, U16, and U19 coach for the past four years. She has also attended several professional development opportunities such as the Women Coaches Academy in 2015, the Women’s Coaches Leadership Forum in 2015 and 2016, and the Women’sLeadHERshipSymposium in 2018.
Lykens was a highly decorated player at West Chester, earning back-to-back Division II first-team All-America honors in 2012 and 2013. Also named Division II Field Hockey Athlete of the Year after her senior campaign and helped lead the Golden Rams to national titles in 2011 and 2012. Lykens was also named a field hockey nominee for the Division II Honda Sports Award. She finished her career with West Chester, ranked first in the program’s Division II history with 29 career assists. Lykens also ranks third in WCU’s Division II history in career goals (33) and second in career points (95).
TheMohrsville, Pennsylvania, received a bachelor’s degree in professional studies in May 2014 with a minor in health and vocational education.
Lykens takes over a Lehigh program coming off a Patriot League championship season in 2022. The Mountain Hawks claimed their first league title since 1994 and made their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.
Like Lehigh hockey onFacebookfollow-upTwitterAndInstagramfor continued updates on the Mountain Hawks.
