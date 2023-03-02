AUS: 156/4 (54.0) | Live Cricket Score | IND vs AUS | border gavaskar trophy 2023





Rohit Sharma C 12 23 3 0 52.17 st Alex Carey b. Matthew Kuhnemann 6 OUT! RENOVATED! Matthew Kuhnemann draws first blood! Rohit Sharma tries to take on the bowler but absolutely throws his wicket away here. Matthew Kuhnemann flies this up, on and off, turning sharply away, Rohit Sharma jumps off the track and goes for the big leg side slog but is beaten by the turn and Alex Carey does the rest behind the stumps leaving Sharma half way down the field. He would be disappointed with this shot as it was unnecessary and he could not take advantage of the two lives given to him earlier. India lose their first wicket! 27/1 86.96% DotBall

13.04% Score shots

7 Ball per boundary Shubman Gill 21 18 3 0 116.66 c Steven Smith b Matthew Kuhnemann 7.2 OUT! TAKEN! Matthew Kuhnemann strikes again! Both Indian openers are now back in the cabin. This floats, full and center and invites the batter forward, Shubman Gill commits and tries to defend on the forefoot, but the tee takes the perimeter and Steven Smith takes a sharp catch at first slip. India two down now! 34/2 61.11% DotBall

38.89% Score shots

6 Ball per boundary Cheteshwar Pujara 1 4 0 0 25 bNathan Lyon 8.2 OUT! WOOD! Nathan Lyon now gets a big wicket! A dream delivery for an off spinner. Lyons bowls this faster, short and outside, grabbing and turning in sharply, Cheteshwar Pujara initially goes on the front foot, but then decides to go on the back foot and plays all over it as the ball rattles the stumps. Cheteshwar Pujara goes back to the hut for a low score and India is in trouble. 36/3 75% DotBall

25% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Virat Kohli 22 52 2 0 42:30 lbw by Todd Murphy 21.4 OUT! LBW! Todd Murphy gets the big fish, Virat Kohli! He flies this up, turns in a little bit, Virat Kohli jabs forward to clip it away, but closes the bat face early and gets slammed around the pads. There is a huge attraction to LBW, and the finger goes up. However, Kohli takes over the assessment. UltraEdge shows bat engaged and Ball Tracking shows three reds. Virat Kohli has to return and Australian players are delighted to see him back. India six down now! 70/6 73.08% DotBall

26.92% Score shots

26 Ball per boundary Ravindra Jadeja 4 9 0 0 44.44 c Matthew Kuhnemann b Nathan Lyon 10.5 OUT! TAKEN! What is happening in India? India are in trouble as they lose their 4th wicket without 50 on the scoreboard. Ravindra Jadeja is short and wide from the outside and seems to hit this half way through but hits this right into the hands of Matthew Kuhnemann on short cover who makes no mistake and accepts this with both hands. 44/4 77.78% DotBall

22.22% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Shreyas Iyer 2 0 0 0 b Matthijs Kuhnemann 11.2 OUT! DRAG! Team India falls apart like a deck of cards here. Shreyas Iyer is short and broad on the outside and seems to cut, but gets a lower edge that runs back to the root of the wood and the braces become loose. This song is not for the admirers of back foot stroke play as the bounce is a bit up and down here. India is down 5 points in no time and looks shocked. 45/5 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Srikar Bharat World Cup 17 30 1 1 56.66 lbw b. Nathan Lyons 24.5 OUT! LBW! Australia is getting a great review! Nathan Lyon now gets rid of Srikar Bharat. He flies this one up, full and in the middle, turns in a little bit, Srikar Bharat jabs forward to keep him out, but he puts his bat behind his pads and the turn in means the ball hits his front pad first. There is a huge call for LBW, but rejected. Steven Smith takes the assessment after some consultation with Nathan Lyon and Alex Carey and it turns out to be a good call as Ball Tracking shows three reds. India seven down now! 82/7 70% DotBall

30% Score shots

15 Ball per boundary Axar Patel 12 33 1 0 36.36 not off 72.73% DotBall

27.27% Score shots

33 Ball per boundary Ravichandran Ashwin 3 12 0 0 25 c Alex Carey b Matthew Kuhnemann 28.3 OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Matthew Kuhnemann strikes again! Ravichandran Ashwin cannot repeat his exploits from his previous games. This is nicely flown around the middle and invites the batter forward, Ravichandran Ashwin obliges and tries to defend, but the spin takes away the smallest outside edges and Alex Carey takes a sharp catch behind the stumps on his right. He also takes the bail off for stumping. There is an appeal to back down first but it is rejected and then Australia smartly appeals for the stumping and the square-legged umpire sends him up. According to protocols the referee has to check everything and UltraEdge shows a spike and Ashwin has to go back to the cabin. 88/8 75% DotBall

25% Score shots

– Ball per boundary Umesh Yadav 17 13 1 2 130.76 lbw by Matthew Kuhnemann 32.2 OUT! Five wicket haul for Matthew Kuhnemann as he removes Umesh Yadav. At length and on leg, Umesh Yadav looks to push this out but is beaten by the low bounce of this and the ball has hit his pads. Aussies roll call and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his hand. 108/9 69.23% DotBall

30.77% Score shots

4 Ball per boundary Mohammed Siraj 4 0 0 0 run out (Travis Head/Nathan Lyon) 33.2 OUT! RUNNING OUT! Comical running costs Siraj and India’s wicket has been bowled here for 109. Fuller around pads, Axar throws this to square leg and runs the first hard and jogs back for the second but Siraj didn’t anticipate the second and jogged around. a good throw from deep to the no-hitting end keeps Siraj from getting his crease. 109/10 100% DotBall

0% Score shots

– Ball per boundary

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/ind-vs-aus-scorecard-live-cricket-score-border-gavaskar-trophy-2023-3rd-test-inau03012023219594 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos