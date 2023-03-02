Sports
We have some catching up to do – but I see that as an opportunity – Matt Stanforth on his role as Padel Performance Manager
With padel quickly making its mark on the UK sporting landscape, we are delighted to welcome Matt Stanforth as Padel Performance Manager to the LTA.
Stanforth will manage our performance players and the support they receive from the LTA, develop a player path for the sport and direct national teams to create opportunities in various categories.
We spoke to Matt to get an insight into his journey into padel, what drew him to this opportunity and his vision for padel’s future as one of the emerging sports in Britain.
“My previous sport was table tennis, which is what I played – I got involved in the coaching side when I was about 18/19. Then I started pursuing that as more of a career and joined Table Tennis England in 2008 as a Regional Coach in the North East before progressing to the National Coach and National Pathway.
After taking on his more recent role as Head of England Performance, Stanforth led England’s table tennis teams at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer, followed by the European Championships in Munich – but what prompted him to switch to padel?
“My wife is Portuguese, so I saw how big padel had become in Portugal, and I had so many people saying ‘you have to try padel’. For me, I could really see the addiction as soon as I played, and I just wanted to play again.
“I saw this position and it was a unique opportunity to step into a sport that is still in its infancy. In terms of performance, although we’ve had representation in World Championships, there was no formal structure of any kind – so it’s rare to go into a sport where it’s a blank sheet of paper. With the expansion of the sport and the opportunities it brings, it was an attractive prospect and I am honored to be the Padel Performance Manager.”
Despite the sport gaining momentum so quickly in Britain, there is still work to be done in the development of the professional game, with countries such as Sweden, the Netherlands and Belgium making significant strides.
“Compared to the rest of Europe, we have some catching up to do – you could see that as a negative, but I see it as an opportunity – because we are so early in our development, it shows that there is a lot of room for grow.
“There are now more jobs available in the UK, so as the infrastructure grows, so do the opportunities to play. The other thing we do in the performance program is try to have a base in Spain as well, so when those players are ready to make that move we will have something there that will help them get exposure in the sport’s leading country. .”
“For youth players, we will initially look at a more national program, while also looking at where there are potential performance training hubs that can be created that support player development. The first stage should be understanding the landscape, what activity is currently taking place, and from there we can determine how to build the trail in a way that will allow organic growth and keep the sport evolving.
Every growing sport brings its challenges, and we asked Stanforth what difficulties he expects to face along the way.
“I think the biggest challenge is access to the courts. I recently visited a club and their courts are full all the time which is fantastic. But if you start looking at things from a talent ID and development perspective, the challenge is how to get the time on court and find and develop the players. We need to be able to compete with countries like Spain, France and Italy, so we need to find the right players and give them time on court to improve.”
“The second challenge is getting more coaches and building that workforce. There are many places that would like to gain more experience and skills in padel and the Jo Ward and LTA coaching team are doing a huge job of rolling out coaching courses. I think it is important to recognize that padel is so new and that it takes some time to properly set up and implement these different aspects.”
We recently announced the dates for the confirmed FIP Padel and Grade 1 British Tour events to take place in the UK this year. The first event saw padel stars head to Surge Padel in Harrogate from February 17 to 19 and was Stanforth’s first live padel event.
“It’s been fantastic! I’ve now met all the GB players – I had met them online so it was great for me to meet them in person. But the best part was seeing them in action – how they deal with different situations, how they perform; obviously I’m not from padel so understanding the game and the nuances with tactical aspects has given me a lot of insight.
“The biggest thing I noticed is that on the track everyone was fighting hard, but the camaraderie as everyone came off the track and the social element was absolutely amazing. It was a great game and hopefully we can build on that and make the UK tour the highlight of the domestic calendar as well.
“It was really good to see how many female participants took part in the event – I think there were 18 couples in total, which was more than double the entries from previous years.”
With the success of the Harrogate event and further international padel events set to find their way to Britain, the events will have an influential impact on growing participation, both professionally and at grassroots level, across the country.
“These events offer a number of different things – firstly it gives our GB players the chance to participate in an international event on home soil, helping them develop and improve their ranking profile, which is absolutely essential to unlocking other opportunities.
“Hopefully it will attract more players from overseas to come over so we can really see what the standard is and what it looks like – that then creates that showcase for the sport. I’ve watched FIP events and World Padel events online, but to see it in person is a completely different feeling. To show the clubs and the wider padel community what the high level of the sport looks like to me is inspiring for the next generation of players and coaches.
Read more about padel
Find out more about one of Britain’s fastest growing sports, the opportunities it has to offer and where your nearest padel court is.
Find out more
|
Sources
2/ https://www.lta.org.uk/weve-got-ground-to-catch-up-on-but-i-see-that-as-an-opportunity-matt-stanforth-on-his-role-as-padel-performance-manager/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- We have some catching up to do – but I see that as an opportunity – Matt Stanforth on his role as Padel Performance Manager
- Gigi Hadid looks sensational in a long figure-hugging dress in Soho
- Michael B. Jordan Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
- Lukashenko tells Xi Jinping he fully supports his ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine
- UK’s Matt Hancock defends handling of pandemic with 100,000 WhatsApp messages leaked.
- From Best Picture to Leading Actor, Here’s Where the Oscar Race Stands
- Halsey walks for the first time at Paris Fashion Week – Billboard
- China says TikTok ban reflects US insecurities
- Quiz to identify Bollywood movies from their Pani Puri scenes
- CFPB Announces Appointment of New Advisory Board Members
- Covid origin 'likely' China lab incident, FBI chief says – BBC News
- Mangasi Hutahaean Ngadu formally to Rotary President Ir H Joko Widodo regarding complaints from residents of Serdang village