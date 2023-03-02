Manika Batra wins 3/3, Sharath deflects





Manika Batra shone with three wins in a variety of formats, while veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal took a bow as the main draw of the World Table Tennis Star Contender, India’s first-ever WTT, kicked off in Goa on Wednesday. Manika first won her women’s singles Round of 64 and then teamed up with Archana Kamath and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran to reach the women’s and mixed doubles quarterfinals respectively. Sutirtha Mukherjee was the other Indian to win all of her matches on the day, in women’s singles and doubles. In the morning session, Sharath and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost their men’s doubles in round of 16 to Koreans Jaehyun An and Seungmin Cho 3-1. Then, in the final match of the day, rising Kazakh star Kirill Gerassimenko defeated the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in two games in one fell swoop in front of the home fans. Manika, the highest ranked Indian in women’s singles, got off to a flying start, beating 152nd seed England’s Ho Tin-Tin 3-0. She then teamed up with Archana to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the Hong Kong, China pairing of Li Ching Wan and Zhu Chengzhu after being 0-2 down in the qualifiers at one stage. In the evening session, she and Sathiyan triumphed 3-1 over the Korean pair of Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin. “I am very happy that this WTT Star Contender tournament is taking place in India for the first time… Mixed doubles was very tough, because we lost to them twice before. But this time we won, and I am very happy to win,” said Manika after the win. “I think I would rate this by far as one of the best mixed doubles wins ever. They are a very solid pair, technically they are very strong and they have won back-to-back tournaments in WTT events,” added Satiyan. In the men’s singles, Sathiyan (WR 41) knocked out a fighting Harmeet Desai (WR 142) in four matches, while the only Indian pair to win on the day was Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar, who beat compatriots Ronit Bhanja and Jeet. Chandra 3-2 (9-11,11-8,8-11,11-6,11-5) Other Indian results In women’s singles, Sutirtha defeated Suhana Saini in four matches before winning her opening doubles match with Ayhika Mukherjee. The Indian pair defeated the Egyptian-Polish pair of Natalia Bajor and Yousra Helmy 3-0 to reach the last eight. They now play against Swedish duo Linda Bergstrom and Christina Karllberg, who comfortably won 3-0 against India’s Poymantee Baisya and Anannya Basak. Yashaswini Ghorpade went to World No. 38 Miyu Nagasaki 0-3 while Sreeja Akula lost to World No. 39 Hana Goda of Egypt 1-3. In the women’s doubles, Sreeja Akula and Diya Chitale went down 0-3 against Chinese Taipei duo Cheng I-Ching and Li Yu-Jhun. Cheng is ranked as high as 31 in the world in singles for women. Tejaswini Ghorpade and Suhana Saini were also ousted in four matches by the Korean duo Nayeong Kim and Cheonhui Joo. Also in mixed doubles, two Indian pairs – Wesley Do Rosario and Suhana Saini and Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath – lost in the round of 16 against more experienced opponents.

